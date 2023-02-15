GTA Online Gun Van location for February 14, 2023

The Gun Van is a vehicle that changes its location daily in GTA Online. Some gamers might wonder where its current spawn is on February 14, 2023. This vehicle can spawn in one of 30 locations daily, but the one it selects will be the same for the entire playerbase.

Ergo, this guide should be able to help you. The contents of this article include:

Map

An actual photo of the location

Other minor details about today's offerings

Let's start with the map first since that's the part that tells GTA Online players the most information regarding the Gun Van location on February 14, 2023.

Where to find the Gun Van location today in GTA Online? (February 14, 2023)

A map of the location, for your convenience (Image via Rockstar Games)

On February 14, 2023, the Gun Van location is in Tataviam Mountains, on the northwest side of the lake. If you get near this area, the vehicle's icon will appear on your minimap, making it easy to spot. There aren't any gimmicks of note to access this site.

Use whatever vehicle you prefer for transport to get here. Once you arrive, you should be able to find the Gun Van chilling near a tree and a building. It's a pretty empty area, meaning that most GTA Online players should have no trouble spotting the NPC.

This is what you should see in the game if you go to this location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above image should be helpful to those seeking to find GTA Online's Gun Van location for February 14, 2023. It should be noted that players who get close enough to this site will see the van's backdoors open.

From here, the only thing left to do is approach the NPC and buy some of his wares. There are plenty of good things to buy here, ranging from the Railgun to the free Gusenberg Sweeper.

Gun Van Deals

This is what you should see under the Weapons category (Image via Rockstar Games)

The weapons offered by this NPC on February 14, 2023:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Marksman Pistol

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Gusenberg Sweeper

Compact Grenade Launcher

Railgun

Widowmaker

All weapons from this vendor are 10% off this week, although the Compact Grenade Launcher is 30% off, and the Gusenberg Sweeper is free. GTA+ members get a 20% discount on all weapons and a special 35% deal on the Widowmaker.

You can get this gun for free this week in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, and Pipe Bombs can be found under the Throwables category. Normally, they're 15% off, but GTA+ members can get them at a 30% discount. Apart from that, all body armors are available under the Armor section. They're on a 20% sale for most players, with GTA+ subscribers getting a 40% discount.

Just remember that the location of this NPC and his wares discussed in this article is solely for February 14, 2023. Most future dates will inevitably pick one of 29 other spots instead of the Tataviam Mountains site highlighted in this guide.

This van will change its location in GTA Online at 7:00 UTC.

Poll : 0 votes