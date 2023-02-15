GTA Online Gun Van location for February 14, 2023

The Gun Van is a vehicle that changes its location daily in GTA Online. Some gamers might wonder where its current spawn is on February 14, 2023. This vehicle can spawn in one of 30 locations daily, but the one it selects will be the same for the entire playerbase.
Ergo, this guide should be able to help you. The contents of this article include:
- Map
- An actual photo of the location
- Other minor details about today's offerings
Let's start with the map first since that's the part that tells GTA Online players the most information regarding the Gun Van location on February 14, 2023.
Where to find the Gun Van location today in GTA Online? (February 14, 2023)
On February 14, 2023, the Gun Van location is in Tataviam Mountains, on the northwest side of the lake. If you get near this area, the vehicle's icon will appear on your minimap, making it easy to spot. There aren't any gimmicks of note to access this site.
Use whatever vehicle you prefer for transport to get here. Once you arrive, you should be able to find the Gun Van chilling near a tree and a building. It's a pretty empty area, meaning that most GTA Online players should have no trouble spotting the NPC.
The above image should be helpful to those seeking to find GTA Online's Gun Van location for February 14, 2023. It should be noted that players who get close enough to this site will see the van's backdoors open.
From here, the only thing left to do is approach the NPC and buy some of his wares. There are plenty of good things to buy here, ranging from the Railgun to the free Gusenberg Sweeper.
Gun Van Deals
The weapons offered by this NPC on February 14, 2023:
- Knife
- Baseball Bat
- Marksman Pistol
- Sawed-Off Shotgun
- Gusenberg Sweeper
- Compact Grenade Launcher
- Railgun
- Widowmaker
All weapons from this vendor are 10% off this week, although the Compact Grenade Launcher is 30% off, and the Gusenberg Sweeper is free. GTA+ members get a 20% discount on all weapons and a special 35% deal on the Widowmaker.
Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, and Pipe Bombs can be found under the Throwables category. Normally, they're 15% off, but GTA+ members can get them at a 30% discount. Apart from that, all body armors are available under the Armor section. They're on a 20% sale for most players, with GTA+ subscribers getting a 40% discount.
Just remember that the location of this NPC and his wares discussed in this article is solely for February 14, 2023. Most future dates will inevitably pick one of 29 other spots instead of the Tataviam Mountains site highlighted in this guide.
This van will change its location in GTA Online at 7:00 UTC.