GTA Online Gun Van location for February 18, 2023: Up to 30% discounts, free weapons, and more

The Gun Van's location in GTA Online for February 18, 2023, is right behind the Vinewood Sign. Veteran gamers who know the ins and outs of this title should be able to find it easily. Those who don't can opt to use this guide, which includes some pictures of the vendor's spot on the title's map and their surroundings.

Do note that the following guide is solely for February 18, 2023. Other days might see the car in any of its other 30 potential spawns instead. It is worth mentioning that GTA+ members can see the vehicle from anywhere on the map. Otherwise, you need to get near it to see his icon.

Where to find the Gun Van in GTA Online today? (February 18, 2023)

This is where it is today (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The image above shows GTA Online's entire map in color, with that little black icon in the middle representing the Gun Van. More specifically, it can be found behind the "D" in the "VINEWOOD" sign in this area.

If you're too far away from the car, use a flying vehicle or some other convenient option to get to this spot quickly. The following image should help players who are wondering where this van and its NPC are.

This is a good screenshot of what players should be looking for (Image via GTA Wiki)

Once you get near the Gun Van, its icon will appear on your map. If you go within a few feet of it, its back doors will open, and you will see an old gentleman inside. Here is what he's selling this week:

Unholy Hellbringer

Railgun

Combat PDW

Special Carbine

Service Carbine

Pistol .50

Baseball Bat

Knife

Molotovs

Tear Gas

Grenades

All Armor

The discounts are:

10% of items under the Weapons section

15% off items under the Throwables section

20% off all Armor

GTA+ members get better deals, with the highest being 30% off on Throwables. You cannot get Mk II weapons from the Gun Van in GTA Online.

Note: The Baseball Bat and Pistol .50 are free for all players, not just GTA+ subscribers.

Other GTA Online news for February 18, 2023

This is where you can find Street Dealers today (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Another relevant piece of content that changes daily in GTA Online is the Street Dealer feature. In it, three NPCs can buy drugs from the player at varying rates. This section of the guide will let gamers know the current prices.

The Street Dealer at Sandy Shores has the following rates if you sell the max amount of a product to him:

Meth: $52,500

Weed: $21,500

Cocaine: $30,200

Acid: $21,080

By comparison, here are the rates offered by the Harmony location's NPC for max inventories on February 18, 2023:

Acid: $42,160

Meth: $25,950

Weed: $21,100

Cocaine: $30,500

Finally, the one at Little Seoul offers these prices for the total amount of products he can purchase from you:

Acid: $42,360

Meth: $25,550

Weed: $21,300

Cocaine: $28,700

Remember, both the Gun Van and Street Dealers' locations will change tomorrow. All the above information is solely for February 18, 2023.

