GTA Online Gun Van location for February 25, 2023: Where to find it today?

Rockstar Games developers have released a mobile vehicle, the Gun Van, in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. It deals in exclusive weapons with great discount rates.

The Gun Van changes its location every day. GTA+ subscribers have access to the location on the map, but general GTA Online players need a guide to find the van. This guide will help them find the van's current location.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at Hookies, North Chumash on February 25, 2023

On February 25, the Gun Van can be found in the family seafood restaurant Hookies, North Chumash. Players can easily spot the cyan-colored Hookies welcome sign before the big right turn in North Chumash.

Once they enter the Hookies compound area, all they need to do is take a slight left inside and head towards the rear of the Hookies restaurant. The Gun Van will be parked beside a few blue screens and two steel barrel-sized canisters.

As soon as players approach the van's rear, its backdoors will open up, and an aged NPC will be sitting inside the van with weapons near him.

The arms dealer NPC will sell awesome weapons, throwables, and armor at discounted rates. Here are the items players can purchase:

Knife - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members)

Nightstick - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members)

Widowmaker - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members)

Heavy Sniper - 10% off, 60% off (Plus members)

Up-n-Atomizer - 30% off

Railgun - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members)

Baseball Bat - FREE

Molotov Cocktails - 15% off, 30% off (Plus members)

Proximity Mines - 15% off, 30% off (Plus members)

Sticky Bombs - 15% off, 30% off (Plus members)

Super Heavy Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

Light Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

Heavy Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

Super Light Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

Standard Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

What to know about GTA Online's Palmer-Taylor Power Station location

Players should know a few important things about Hookies that will improve their gameplay experience in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

It is a front for meth distribution. Members of The Lost MC can be seen in the compound.

The restaurant can be purchased in GTA 5 Story Mode by choosing either Franklin Clinton or Michael de Santa for $600,000.

After purchase, the restaurant generates a weekly profit of $4,700.

It is only purchasable after completing the mission Nervous Ron.

Trevor Phillips can't purchase this property, as he has a violent beef with the members of The Lost MC.

The Baseball Bat can also be found at the toilets, behind the shed.

Once the players purchase the property, they will receive an e-mail from Franny, the restaurant manager.

Photo of Neptune's Net Seafood Restaurant (Image via MalibuBeachInn)

This location is primarily known for gang-related activities and drug exchange. Surprisingly, Hookies restaurant's visual appearance is based on the real-life Neptune's Net Seafood Restaurant in Malibu, California.

The Gun Van is a unique concept in the game that players have admired and enjoyed as part of the latest DLC update. This concept can be great for future games, and perhaps, it can be improved for later DLCs.

