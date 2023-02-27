GTA Online Gun Van location for February 27, 2023: Free weapons, daily discounts, & more

With the arrival of a new day, GTA Online's Gun Van has relocated to a new district in Los Santos. It is notorious for selling weapons of various types at low prices and setting up shop in new areas every day. The anonymous arms dealer that drives the famed Gun Van around has put a brand new collection of weaponry up for grabs with the latest update that was released earlier this week.

With weapons like the Widowmaker and the Railgun on sale, players will want to know where to find this mobile arms dealer. This article shares the location the Gun Van is present in on February 27, 2023, and everything gamers need to know about it.

The Gun Van is at Merle Abraham's house on February 27 in GTA Online

GTA Online's roaming Gun Van has decided to set up camp at Merle Abraham's house in Armadillo/Cholla Springs Avenue in Sandy Shores. The location is in Blaine County, away from the hustle and bustle of the city of Los Santos.

This is a great choice by the unnamed van driver as it keeps his illegal establishment at a discreet location, functioning without any trouble away from the eyes of the law.

The image provided below can be used to pin point its location on the map.

Coordinates for the Gun Van today (Image via Rockstar Games)

The picture present below can be used to find the van's precise position once players reach the spot.

Gun Van parked at Merle Abraham's house (Image via GTA Wiki)

The following is a list of discounts on all the weapons on sale this week in the Gun Van:

Up-n-Atomizer - 30%

30% Railgun - 10%, 20% (Plus members only)

10%, 20% (Plus members only) Baseball Bat - Free

Free Knife - 10%, 20% (Plus members only)

10%, 20% (Plus members only) Nightstick - 10%, 20% (Plus members only)

10%, 20% (Plus members only) Widowmaker - 10%, 20% (Plus members only)

10%, 20% (Plus members only) Heavy Sniper - 10%, 60% (Plus members only)

10%, 60% (Plus members only) Molotov Cocktails - 15%, 30% (Plus members only)

15%, 30% (Plus members only) Proximity Mines - 15%, 30% (Plus members only)

15%, 30% (Plus members only) Sticky Bombs - 15%, 30% (Plus members only)

15%, 30% (Plus members only) Super Heavy Armor - 20%, 40% (Plus members only)

20%, 40% (Plus members only) Light Armor - 20%, 40% (Plus members only)

20%, 40% (Plus members only) Heavy Armor - 20%, 40% (Plus members only)

20%, 40% (Plus members only) Super Light Armor - 20%, 40% (Plus members only)

20%, 40% (Plus members only) Standard Armor - 20%, 40% (Plus members only)

As is apparent from the list above, weapons are 10% off, throwables are 15% off, and body armor is 20% off. This week, the formidable Widowmaker and the Railgun are also featured in the Gun Van in GTA Online.

GTA + members get deeper discounts on all weapons, including an extra 10% off on the Widowmaker and the Railgun.

Nevertheless, it is not as simple as walking into an Ammu-Nation store and purchasing the weaponry of choice. The Gun Van will be hidden on the map and players must explore Los Santos in the hopes of getting within its range. Once they get close to the vehicle, its marker will appear on the mini-map.

Everything to know about Sandy Shores in GTA Online

Sandy Shores is a compact desert town established on the northern edge of the Grand Senora Desert, located in Blaine County. A lot of action from the game's main campaign takes place in this area. Players must also fight the Los Santos Slasher here at the Sandy Shores Air Strip to obtain the Navy Revolver.

Some of the businesses that are established here include:

Ace Liquor

Beth's Dog Grooming

O'Sheas Barber Shop

Ammu-Nation

Seaton Sand's Automobile Services

Trevor Phillips Enterprises

The Gun Van is a unique concept in the GTA series. Gamers will have to put in some effort to find it, but the rewards are worth the investment.

Poll : 0 votes