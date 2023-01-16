GTA Online Gun Van location for January 15, 2023, revealed today

It’s the fourth day that GTA Online's Gun Van is selling high-end weapons like the Railgun at exclusive and lucrative discounts. However, the vehicle spawns at different places every day, making it necessary to find it first.

Since the task of finding a van in the open world of Southern San Andreas can be time-consuming, this article will share the GTA Online Gun Van location for today, January 15, to save players' time.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Thomson Scrapyard location today (January 15, 2023)

As shown in the above video, the GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Thomson Scrapyard, an area found in Blaine County, San Andreas. It is situated between the southern area of the Senora National Park and Route 68 of the Grand Senora Desert. It can take some time to reach the place before one can buy the weapons on sale.

What can GTA Online players purchase from the Gun Van this week?

Here are the available items on sale this week in the Gun Van that players should buy:

Railgun

Super Heavy Armor

Super Light Armor

Standard Armor

Light Armor

Heavy Armor

Molotov Cocktails

Grenades

Proximity Mines

Compact EMP Launcher

SMG

Combat Shotgun

Assault Shotgun

Baseball Bat

Assault Rifle

Knife

Heavy Sniper

RPG

More about the Thomson Scrapyard area

Once players enter Thomson Scrapyard, the first thing they will notice is two wrecked aircraft. According to GTA Online's events, the two jets were manufactured by:

FlyUS - An in-game parody airline of real-life US Airways (American Airlines)

Herler Airlines - An in-game airline inspired by classic British Airways (1984-1997)

Players can enter the Air Herler cabin; however, it will be partially blocked as neither of the jets is intended to be interactive or usable in any way. Many wrecked Mallards can also be seen in the area, with vertical stabilizers, detached wings, and deformed bodies. Scrapped cars are also available in the scrapyard, along with a Lando-Corp Scrap Handler located at the southern fence of the area.

To keep the scrapyard vibes alive, the whole area is closed off with two functioning gates serving as entrances. It is assumed that the whole area is based on the Victorville airplane graveyard.

The name of the scrapyard seems to be derived from the S & I Thomson Auto Salvage and Motor Spares, a scrapyard in Galashiels, south of Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Thomson Scrapyard is used in the following missions:

Hidden Bonus: Golden Peyote - Grand Theft Auto 5

The Doomsday Heist (Setup: Khanjali) - Grand Theft Auto Online

Gang Attack - Grand Theft Auto Online

Players can find a Canis Seminole or a BF Injection parked near the warehouse in the scrapyard. There’s also a functional vending machine inside the area. Overall, the region was well created, and Rockstar did an amazing job in keeping the atmosphere of the scrapyard grounded in reality.

The Gun Van is a part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed, and fans can expect much more content to be added to the game in 2023.

