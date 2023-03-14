GTA Online Gun Van location for March 13, 2023 is now available

The GTA Online Gun Van's location has changed today, and players must find it again in the open world of Los Santos and Blaine County. One of the best features introduced with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update is that one can buy weapons for cheap from this establishment.

This makes it incredibly enticing for anyone who wants to save huge sums of money while investing in a high-tech weapon.

Rockstar makes it harder for players to find it on the map if they’re not subscribed to a GTA+ subscription. That being said, this article will share the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van locations for today, as of March 13, 2023.

Today’s GTA Online Gun Van location is set again in Terminal (March 13, 2023)

It seems that the Gun Van seller has some favorite locations in Grand Theft Auto Online as he tends to revisit areas. This time, the vehicle can be found parked in the southwest corner of the Terminal neighborhood of the map.

As players approach the Gun Van parked in the parking space, the seller sees them as potential customers and opens the doors. They can then interact with the seller and check all the available items on sale for the day.

With every weekly update, a fresh stock of powerful weaponry arrives at the seller, giving players another reason to find it. Here’s a list of everything they can get from the GTA Online Gun Van today:

Assault SMG

Carbine Rifle

Baseball Bat

Homing Launcher

Railgun

Sweeper Shotgun

Compact EMP Launcher

Knife

Sniper Rifle

Light Armor

Molotov Cocktails

Super Light Armor

Proximity Mines

Super Heavy Armor

Grenades

Heavy Armor

Standard Armor

A minimum of 10% and a maximum of 45% discount can be availed today, including membership perks.

What should players know about the Terminal location in GTA Online?

Even though the game is almost 10 years old now, these are some facts about the Terminal that most players might not know about:

The Terminal is primarily based in the Port of Long Beach, California.

It is a completely industrial area, and fans can find warehouses and marmite containers here.

The area is mostly used for storing cargo and containers arriving at the Port of Los Santos via ship.

Businesses such as Post OP and Jetsam Terminal operate here.

A lot of unionized longshoremen work here day and night.

The location is used in some online and story missions.

Rockstar has done a great job in keeping the value of the Gun Van attractive for anyone who wants a new weapon but on a limited budget. With the Last Dose DLC update right ahead, it’s the best time to grab a new arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes