GTA Online Gun Van location for today (February 3, 2023)

GTA Online Gun Van has again changed its location to keep the police off the grid. The seller keeps changing its area of operations to run the black-market business smoothly. The latest weekly update has also added fresh stock of weapons at lucrative prices that one cannot resist. However, players first need to find the vehicle in the open world of Blaine County and Los Santos.

This could be a frustrating task as the seller doesn't give any hints about where to find it. To help millions of gamers around the globe, this article will share the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at Merle Abraham's location today (February 3, 2023)

As guided by the video above, the GTA Online Gun Van is parked nearby Merle Abraham's house in the Sandy Shores area today. It can be found on the northwest-southeast street named Armadillo Avenue.

It is also very close to Trevor's home in GTA 5 story mode; however, it is an exciting choice to operate the illegal weapons business.

New weapons and discounts available from GTA Online Gun Van today

The new GTA Online weekly update has also refreshed the available items on sale, and players can find high-tech arsenal to check out this week. Here's a complete list of everything new available on discounts today:

Precision Rifle – 50% off

Knife – 10% off

Crowbar – 10% off

Grenade Launcher – 10% off

Up-n-Atomizer – 10% off

Railgun – 10% off

Vintage Pistol – 10% off

Proximity Mines – 15% off

Molotov Cocktails – 15% off

Grenades – 15% off

MG – 10% off

Baseball Bat – Free

Standard Armor - 20% off

Super Heavy Armor – 20% off

Light Armor – 20% off

Super Light Armor – 20% off

Heavy Armor – 20% off

Everything players should know about Sandy Shores location of GTA Online

Sandy Shores is a small desert town featured in the middle of the Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County. Players can find this region south of Grapeseed, overlooking the famous and iconic "Mount Chiliad." The climate always seems to be arid in the area, making it habitable for many coyotes in the game.

Given the game's events, it was not always so empty but had a decent population of 3,010, as noted on the welcome board near the town. However, after all these years, it has become a somewhat abandoned and poverty-stricken town filled with trailer parks, meth labs, gang activity, and drug addicts.

Players can also find decaying remains of various motels, drained swimming pools, and marina buildings that suggest it was a holiday destination in the past. However, its Alamo Sea became toxic due to the large influx of drugs in it, making all the residents an addict and turning the whole area into a neglected community.

Despite its current state, players can find the following in-game businesses in the area:

Ammu-Nation

The Boat House

24/7

Liquor Ace

Trevor Philips Enterprises

Derelict Motel

O'Sheas Barbers Shop

Sandy's Gas Station

Alamo Tattoo Studio

24-Hour Chinese Restaurant

Park View Diner

Otto's Auto Parts

Auto Repairs

Aunt Tammy's

Liquor Market

The Boat House

Rockstar has done a great job changing the weapons on sale every week, allowing players to grab high-tech guns while saving a lot of their hard-earned money.

