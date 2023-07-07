GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (July 7, 2023)

The Gun Van in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, renowned for selling top-quality weapons at a discounted rate, has changed its location. Where it sets up shop is up to its driver. While the vehicle's location changes every day, its weapons catalog gets rotated every week. Until the next weekly update, players can get weapons like the Heavy Sniper and Precision Rifle from it.

However, finding the Gun Van can be difficult for those unfamiliar with the game's map, as its coordinates remain hidden. This article will reveal the Gun Van's location for today, July 7, 2023, and everything else to know about it.

The GTA Online Gun Van is at the Vespucci Beach location today (July 7, 2023)

The Gun Van parked on Magellan Ave (Image via GTA Wiki)

Players can find the Gun Van at the Vespucci Beach location today, July 7, 2023. It will be parked on Magellan Avenue, Conquistador Street.

This location is close to the popular Vespucci Movie Masks store, so players shouldn't have much trouble locating it. They can also take help from the following map image to accurately mark the Gun Van's location today:

The Gun Van's exact coordinates on the map (Image via Rockstar Games)

This spot is ideal for conducting the Gun Van's illegal trade as it keeps the vehicle mostly out of sight.

While its icon doesn't appear on the map by default, its position is revealed once a player gets close enough. However, GTA + subscribers on Next-Gen consoles do not have to go through this process, as they can always see the Gun Van in their game copies.

Additionally, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One and Series X/S can get GTA 5 on Game Pass absolutely free of cost this month. Nevertheless, players on all platforms can purchase firearms from the Gun Van at generous discounts.

Here is a list of all weapons on sale after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Machete - $8,010 (10% discount)

- $8,010 (10% discount) Heavy Sniper - $22,890 (40% discount)

- $22,890 (40% discount) Precision Rifle - $405,000 (10% discount)

- $405,000 (10% discount) Assault SMG - $11,295 (10% discount)

- $11,295 (10% discount) Combat Pistol - $2,880 (10% discount)

- $2,880 (10% discount) Heavy Rifle - $405,000 (10% discount)

- $405,000 (10% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Knuckle Duster - $6,750 (10% discount)

- $6,750 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktail - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The best weapons from this week's catalog are the Heavy Sniper and the Precision Rifle. Players can also try the new Tactical SMG added with the latest summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries.

The San Andreas Mercenaries update also added new missions to the game, which players can enjoy while they wait for GTA 6.

