The Hangar is one of the best money-making properties to own in GTA Online in 2023. Apart from storing different kinds of aircraft, it also unlocks the ability to run the Smuggler business via Air Freight Cargo Sell missions. It allows owners to make a serious amount of cash, especially after the Los Santos Drug Wars update, released last December, permanently boosted its payout.

Even though the Hangar is the best business for gamers who love to fly, unskilled pilots may find it difficult to complete Sell Missions. This makes it necessary to know the best location for getting a Hangar after the recent The Last Dose update.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Which is the best Hangar to buy in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)?

In 2023, there are five locations for the Hangar in GTA Online that players can choose from the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website:

LSIA Hangar A17 - $1,200,000

LSIA Hangar 1 - $1,525,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 - $2,650,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 - $2,085,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 - $3,250,000

There’s no difference in the payout between the Hangar locations. However, the area and location can make a big difference in competing with the Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions in GTA Online.

If gamers want the best out of their money, they should purchase the Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499, which is considered one of the best in the game. Getting the property gives instant clearance to fly over the otherwise restricted fortified military base. It also allows owners to take off their aircraft with ease, as there are not many obstacles present in the area.

This saves a lot of precious time, helping players to continue their hustle without any hindrance. Like any other Hangar, it also allows owners to store up to 20 aircraft, including a Cuban 800 plane that comes free with the purchase.

How much money can GTA Online players make with the Hangar this week?

Tez2 @TezFunz2

2x GTA$ & RP

- Turf Wars



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

- First & Last Dose Missions



Last Dose Hard Mode Event still active till May 18.



Rockstar removed the "Without dying" part of "Checking In" reward due to causing confusion.

#GTAOnline [May 4 - 11]2x GTA$ & RP- Turf Wars1.5x GTA$ & RP- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions- First & Last Dose MissionsLast Dose Hard Mode Event still active till May 18.Rockstar removed the "Without dying" part of "Checking In" reward due to causing confusion. [May 4 - 11]2x GTA$ & RP- Turf Wars1.5x GTA$ & RP- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions- First & Last Dose MissionsLast Dose Hard Mode Event still active till May 18.Rockstar removed the "Without dying" part of "Checking In" reward due to causing confusion. #GTAOnline https://t.co/je3vvmi0E7

The latest GTA Online weekly update released two days ago allowed players to earn 50% more cash and RP by completing the Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions till May 10, 2023. According to the famous insider Tez2, here’s the maximum revenue one can earn from each type of cargo:

Narcotics: $3,825,000

Narcotics (High Demand): $5,928,750

Chemicals: $3,825,000

Chemicals (High Demand): $5,928,750

Medical Supplies: $3,825,000

Medical Supplies (High Demand): $5,928,750

Tobacco & Alcohol: $3,375,000

Tobacco & Alcohol (High Demand): $5,231,250

Counterfeit Goods: $3,375,000

Counterfeit Goods (High Demand): $5,231,250

Art & Antiques: $3,600,000

Art & Antiques (High Demand): $5,580,000

Animal Materials: $3,600,000

Animal Materials (High Demand): $5,580,000

Jewellery & Gemstones: $3,600,000

Jewellery & Gemstones (High Demand): $5,580,000

GTA Online's Hangars are currently available at a 30% discount, making it the best time to invest in them.

