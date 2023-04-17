GTA Online to increase the price of Declasse Scramjet with next week's update

GTA Online is set to receive one of the most essential updates next week. Rockstar Games has announced a massive price change for certain in-game vehicles, including the Declasse Scramjet. Starting from April 27, 2023, the custom weaponized vehicle will see a hike in its base price of $3,480,000. The update will apply to all players around the globe, regardless of the platforms they play the game on.

Declasse Scramjet will become a bit more expensive in GTA Online

In a newswire post on April 13, 2023, Rockstar Games revealed the first set of GTA Online vehicles that will get a price update, and fans will notice Declasse Scramjet’s name in it. The vehicle is already expensive, just slightly cheaper than the Oppressor Mk II. However, it will cost $4,000,000 after the update, making it costlier than the latter’s current base price.

Here’s a complete list of updated price lists for select GTA Online vehicles:

Brute Armored Boxville - $1,300,000

RM-10 Bombushka - $4,750,000

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - $4,500,000

Pegassi Toreador - $4,250,000

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II - $8,000,000

Pegassi Oppressor - $2,750,000

Ocelot Stromberg - $2,500,000

Mammoth Tula - $4,100,000

Mammoth Thruster - $2,500,000

Imponte Ruiner 2000 - $3,750,000

Imponte Deluxo - $5,750,000

HVY Chernobog - $1,500,000

Dewbauchee Champion - $3,750,000

Declasse Scramjet - $4,000,000

Declasse Granger 3600LX - $2,000,000

Buckingham Akula - $4,500,000

One might notice that while some vehicles are getting more expensive, others are becoming much cheaper. Unfortunately, Scramjet is among the first to see a price hike from the April 27 weekly update.

What makes Scramjet so special in GTA Online?

The Declasse Scramjet is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that can reach a staggering top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h). Famous analyst Broughy1322 also tested the vehicle and recorded a lap time of 0:57.901, which is pretty impressive. Not only can players use it as a getaway vehicle, but also for Special Vehicle Races and Transform Races.

It can also avoid obstacles such as roadblocks and concrete barriers when driven carefully, even at high speeds. It also comes with the most powerful Rocket Booster or any other vehicle in the game. It propels the car for two-and-a-half seconds, and drivers can deactivate it earlier if activated accidentally. This gives gamers more control over the booster compared to other automobiles.

When both abilities are used together, it makes Scramjet the best vehicle in GTA Online to take shortcuts in Los Santos and avoid enemies quickly. It also comes pre-equipped with two machine guns in the front that can annihilate non-armored targets with ease.

If players are looking to buy Scramjet, there is no better time to get it before its price increases with next week's update.

