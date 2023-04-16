How to get Karin Boor for free in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online received a new weekly update last Thursday, April 13, which added one of the most highly anticipated cars to the game. The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has been an absolute delight for vehicle enthusiasts, and this time players were treated to the debut of the new Karin Boor. The best part is that they have a chance to get it for free with GTA+ membership this month.

This car is one of the many benefits that subscribers should claim by May 10, 2023. Here's how you can get the Karin Boor for free in GTA Online with the subscription.

GTA+ members can get Karin Boor for free after The Last Dose update

This month, GTA+ subscribers can add an excellent new vehicle to their off-road car collection for free - the Karin Boor, a 2-seater off-roader based on the real-life 2nd generation Subaru BRAT. Here’s how to claim it in GTA Online:

Go to the Internet using the in-game phone. Visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Check “Karin Boor,” which will be marked as FREE. Select the car and click on Order.

Once purchased, it can be wrapped with a unique livery called N.O.O.S.E. for free in the nearest LS Customs or Auto Shop.

The Karin Boor is specially made for players who love spending time outdoors exploring Los Santos. It has taken design cues from both the Toyota Hilux and Cresta classic models for that perfect old-school utility vehicle look.

It can reach a top speed of 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h) as per the in-game files. It may be one of the slowest vehicles in the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed, but it is among the best-sounding cars after an engine upgrade. The vehicle is responsive on the road and doesn’t feel sluggish after a full performance modification.

Gamers who don’t own the membership can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,280,000.

What else do members get this month? (April 13 – May 10, 2023)

Apart from the GTA Online Karin Boor, subscribers will get the following rewards and perks this month, up until May 10, 2023:

Access to brand new Chameleon Paints free of cost: Green Prismatic Pearl and Dark Blue Pearl (applicable on eligible vehicles)

Free Methamphetamine Lab in the Paleto Bay location with a staff upgrade for free as well

Free Splatter Weapon Skin for the Baseball Bat and Knife

2x cash and RP from Street Dealers

1.5x cash and RP from Acid Sales

1.5x Acid Production Speed

Staggering 40% discount on Ammo and Weapons from Gun Van (permanently blipped on the map)

Free Downtown Cab. Co fares

$500,000 deposited to the Maze Bank account

Free Ghost Organization and Bribe Authorities CEO Abilities, including vehicle requests

Rockstar Games has also announced upcoming vehicular price changes coming this week.

