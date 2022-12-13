GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update launches tomorrow: Everything known so far

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update drops tomorrow, December 13, so players should know what to expect. With only a day remaining until launch, Rockstar still hasn't released any trailers for the winter DLC content.

Regardless, they did reveal a few details about the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, via their newswire posts on their official website. At the very least, players aren't left in the dark.

Tomorrow is going to be a very eventful one. GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update is set to include several new vehicles and missions, not to mention a few improvements to the player experience.

Everything currently known about tomorrow's GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

It's the first chapter of a two-part story

Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

According to Rockstar's official statement, the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update is part of a much larger story. There will be another huge update sometime in the near future, so players need to stay tuned for more potential DLC content.

Players will receive a free brand-new vehicle

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

Rockstar is rewarding players for collecting $4,000,000,000,000 as part of the Heists Challenge a few weeks ago. For a limited time only, one will be eligible to claim a free Declasse Tahoma Coupe. It's seemingly based on the classic Tahoma from GTA San Andreas.

It's unclear how players will pick up the free vehicle in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. More than likely, they will have to visit a specific website to get their brand-new Tahoma Coupe.

Rockstar will implement several improvements

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will bring the following general improvements to the game:

Players can display or hide specific iFruit contacts

Terrobytes can launch sell missions from any session

Casino Story Missions are now available to single players

Ray-tracing is available in Fidelity Mode graphics for next-gen consoles

That's not all, since Rockstar is also looking to refine the overall player experience with vehicles and missions:

Recently bought vehicles show up in the garage much faster

A few weaponized vehicles can show up in specific races

Bicycles can now be requested by the mechanic

Hao's Special Works can be accessed without the intro mission

Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions now have a High Demand Bonus

Shark Cards are worth 20-25% more

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update follows the precedent set by the previous DLC content, namely the Criminal Enterprises update.

Players can run the Acid Lab after completing the First Dose

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

According to a newswire post on GTA+ membership, players can upgrade their brand new MTL Brickade 6x6 with the Acid Lab business. Of course, they first need to complete the First Dose missions. On that note, GTA+ members get a free Acid Lab upgrade this month.

The Acid Lab will give players a passive income as they drive around a heavy military truck. Since the original Brickade is sold at Warstock Cache & Carry, the Bricakde 6x6 will likely be there as well.

Blaine County will be given more focus

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will explore the entire state of San Andreas. In their newswire post, Rockstar mentioned that players would "take a walk on the wild side" as they visit the vast wilderness. Players might also see a few familiar faces along the way, such as Ron Jakowski.

