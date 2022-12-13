GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update launches tomorrow: Everything known so far

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update drops tomorrow, December 13, so players should know what to expect. With only a day remaining until launch, Rockstar still hasn't released any trailers for the winter DLC content.
Regardless, they did reveal a few details about the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, via their newswire posts on their official website. At the very least, players aren't left in the dark.
Tomorrow is going to be a very eventful one. GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update is set to include several new vehicles and missions, not to mention a few improvements to the player experience.
Everything currently known about tomorrow's GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update
It's the first chapter of a two-part story
According to Rockstar's official statement, the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update is part of a much larger story. There will be another huge update sometime in the near future, so players need to stay tuned for more potential DLC content.
Players will receive a free brand-new vehicle
Rockstar is rewarding players for collecting $4,000,000,000,000 as part of the Heists Challenge a few weeks ago. For a limited time only, one will be eligible to claim a free Declasse Tahoma Coupe. It's seemingly based on the classic Tahoma from GTA San Andreas.
It's unclear how players will pick up the free vehicle in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. More than likely, they will have to visit a specific website to get their brand-new Tahoma Coupe.
Rockstar will implement several improvements
GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will bring the following general improvements to the game:
- Players can display or hide specific iFruit contacts
- Terrobytes can launch sell missions from any session
- Casino Story Missions are now available to single players
- Ray-tracing is available in Fidelity Mode graphics for next-gen consoles
That's not all, since Rockstar is also looking to refine the overall player experience with vehicles and missions:
- Recently bought vehicles show up in the garage much faster
- A few weaponized vehicles can show up in specific races
- Bicycles can now be requested by the mechanic
- Hao's Special Works can be accessed without the intro mission
- Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions now have a High Demand Bonus
- Shark Cards are worth 20-25% more
GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update follows the precedent set by the previous DLC content, namely the Criminal Enterprises update.
Players can run the Acid Lab after completing the First Dose
According to a newswire post on GTA+ membership, players can upgrade their brand new MTL Brickade 6x6 with the Acid Lab business. Of course, they first need to complete the First Dose missions. On that note, GTA+ members get a free Acid Lab upgrade this month.
The Acid Lab will give players a passive income as they drive around a heavy military truck. Since the original Brickade is sold at Warstock Cache & Carry, the Bricakde 6x6 will likely be there as well.
Blaine County will be given more focus
GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will explore the entire state of San Andreas. In their newswire post, Rockstar mentioned that players would "take a walk on the wild side" as they visit the vast wilderness. Players might also see a few familiar faces along the way, such as Ron Jakowski.
