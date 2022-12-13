GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars winter update: Download sizes, features, missions, and more

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has been released, and GTA Online players worldwide should start downloading it as there is a lot of new type of content and updates this DLC will bring with it.

This DLC was highly anticipated by the community, as this has become an annual tradition in which Rockstar Games releases a large-scale DLC that contains various features that fans have been asking them to add to the game for a long time.

However, due to the sheer amount of content packed in this DLC, many players may be feeling overwhelmed and want to understand what to expect from this DLC quickly.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC: Everything players need to know about it

Download Size

As this GTA Online DLC has been released on multiple gaming platforms, players can expect the size to be between 2 and 13 GB. However, it might be possible for some players to get bigger-sized updates depending on their consoles.

Ray - Traced reflections and shadows

Ray tracing has become a significant part of the gaming culture, with every AAA game giving players options to turn on ray tracing when they play the game.

Rockstar Games, with this DLC, have successfully implemented Ray-Traced reflections and shadows in GTA Online, which has been getting a lot of positive reactions.

This is well worth having, as GTA Online is almost a decade-old game, so getting better graphics is always a welcome change.

New vehicles

Car enthusiasts should be more excited about this DLC as after its release, many new cars have already been added to Grand Theft Auto Online, and more are expected to drip-feed in the next few weeks.

Currently, the following are all of the new cars added with this DLC:

Annis 300R

Overflod Entity MT

BF Surfer Custom

Zirconium Journey II

Declasse M-100

There will also be a free car called the Declasse Tahoma Coupe, based on the third-generation Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a lowrider.

New Story missions

These Story missions are collectively called the "First Dose," and they have been added with this DLC. There are currently six missions that players can do, and this entire thing is just an introduction to an overarching two-part story Rockstar Games has created.

Thus, players will be introduced to fan-favorite character Nervous Ron and a new gang about to start their own drug dealing business.

Grand Theft Auto Online players will play a key part in these missions and may even take part in running a drug empire.

Economy Updates and more

There are many other minor things that Rockstar Games will improve upon or change with this DLC. Such as the various economy updates that will permanently triple the rewards players get from Smuggler's sell missions.

The value of shark cards is also going to increase. Furthermore, the iFruit app has been shut down, and Rockstar Games is creating an alternative method for customizing license plates in the game. Agatha's Casino story missions can also be done solo. Thus, players can expect to earn more money from this series of missions.

