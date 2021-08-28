GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: Comparing new vehicles to their old versions

The Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online has introduced several new vehicles into the game, many of which are variations of old fan-favorites.

GTA Online players have been enjoying some of the newest vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update. A great deal of these vehicles are based on older cars found in the game. For example, the Dominator ASP comes from the same group of muscle cars as the original Dominator.

Not all new vehicles have similar counterparts. Hence, they won't be shown in this article as they don't have a closely related car for comparison. Still, there's a good amount of info to cover regarding new and old cars, such as their prices and top speed.

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: A brief comparison between new vehicles and their older counterparts

Sultan RS Classic

The Sultan RS Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Sultan RS Classic is yet another Sultan variant from Karin in GTA Online. There are now four Sultans in GTA Online, which includes the default Sultan, the RS, the Classic, and the most recent addition, the RS Classic.

Name Speed Price Sultan RS Classic 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) $1,789,000

($1,341,750 at Trade Price) Sultan RS 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h) $795,000 Sultan Classic 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) $1,718,000

($1,288,500 at Trade Price)

Sultan 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h) $12,000

Of course, the Sultan RS is a super car, while the other Sultan vehicles are categorized as sports models. Unlike other vehicles introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online, the Sultan RS Classic doesn't have an exceptional handling stat relative to its older counterparts.

Dominator ASP & Dominator GTT

The Dominator ASP is the better of the two, statistically speaking (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online now has six Dominator muscle cars from Vapid. The Los Santos Tuners update introduced the Dominator ASP, which has significantly better handling than its predecessors.

Interestingly enough, in its default state, the Dominator ASP is not the fastest Dominator vehicle in GTA Online. Although it is the most expensive, it makes up for that in other categories.

The Los Santos Tuners update also introduced the Dominator GTT, which is essentially a cheaper alternative to the Dominator ASP.

Name Speed Price Dominator ASP 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) $1,775,000

($1,331,250 at Trade Price) Dominator GTT 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) $1,220,000

($915,000 at Trade Price)

Dominator (Arena) 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) $1,132,000 Dominator (GTX) 108.50 mph (174.61 km/h) $725,000 Pißwasser Dominator 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) $315,000 Dominator 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) $35,000

Comet S2

The Comet S2 continues a strong lineage of Comet vehicles in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Appropriately enough, the Comet S2 is the fastest Comet vehicle. They're all sports cars in GTA Online, with the Comet S2 also being the most expensive. Both the Comet SR and Comet S2 have among the best handling in this group.

Name Speed Price Comet S2 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) $1,878,000

($1,408,500 at Trade Price) Comet SR 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) $1,145,000 Comet Safari 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) $710,000 Comet Retro Custom 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) $645,000 Comet 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) $100,000

Jester RR

The Jester RR is a good tuner car (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Los Santos Tuners update introduced the fourth Jester vehicle by Dinka into GTA Online. All four Jester vehicles are sports cars, with the Jester RR being the only one to cost over a million dollars.

Unsurprisingly, it's the fastest by a noticeable margin. The Jester (Racecar) is strikingly outclassed when it comes to overall stats, which also means that the Jester RR is a better racing car for players who can afford it.

Name Speed Price Jester RR 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) $1,970,000

($1,477,500 at Trade Price) Jester Classic 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) $790,000 Jester (Racecar) 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) $350,000 Jester 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) $240,000

Tailgater S

The Tailgater S (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't many Tailgater vehicles in GTA Online. The Los Santos Tuners update introduced the second-ever Tailgater vehicle. Both are sedans, and the Tailgater S outclasses its predecessor in every relevant category except braking (slightly) and price.

Both Tailgater vehicles come from the Obey brand.

Name Speed Price Tailgater S 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h) $1,495,000

($1,121,250 at Trade Price)

Tailgater 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h) $55,000

Warrener HKR

The Warrener HKR (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Warrener HKR is yet another vehicle from the Los Santos Tuners update that only has one predecessor in GTA Online. The original Warrener was introduced in the "I'm Not a Hipster update," for reference's sake.

Like with the previous entry, the Warrener HKR outclasses its predecessor in speed and acceleration, while costing a lot more. Both vehicles are under the Vulcar brand.

Name Speed Price Warrener HKR 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) $1,260,000

($945,000 at Trade Price) Warrener 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h) $120,000

Futo GTX

The Futo GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Looks can be deceiving. The original Futo is barely slower than the new variation introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update, and it's also significantly cheaper. The Karin Futo GTX is barely better than its predecessor in terms of statistics.

Name Speed Price Futo GTX 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) $1,590,000

($1,192,500 at Trade Price) Futo 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) $9,000

That's it for the vehicles currently released in the Los Santos Tuners update. Other vehicles from that update don't have an older counterpart within GTA Online.

