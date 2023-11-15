GTA Online Ocelot Jackal: All possible spawn locations

The Ocelot Jackal is one of the most popular NPC cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online. While the car has been in the game since its launch, Rockstar Games made it purchasable from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website with the Heists DLC in March 2015. However, the studio again removed it from the in-game store after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023.

Still, the car can be found on the streets of Los Santos and also appears as an Exotic Exports vehicle at times. This article lists all possible spawn locations where you can spot and steal the Ocelot Jackal in GTA Online.

Where to get the Ocelot Jackal in GTA Online for free

The Ocelot Jackal has no dedicated spot to spawn. However, you can find it in the following areas in GTA Online:

Paleto Bay

The area of Paleto Bay in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rockford Hills

The area of Rockford Hills in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

Richman

The area of Richman in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vinewood

The vast area of Vinewood in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vespucci Beach

The Vespucci Beach area in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can roam around these locations to find the Ocelot Jackal. It is one of the best cars to drive in Los Santos. While you can use it in freeroam missions and for commute, you cannot modify or keep it permanently.

It is also worth noting that if the car appears in the list of Exotic Exports vehicles, its spawn location may differ from the ones mentioned above.

More details about the Ocelot Jackal in GTA Online

The Ocelot Jackal is a four-seater coupe in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is based on the real-life Jaguar XF with a bit of inspiration from the Maserati Quattroporte. It has a stylish, rounded design with the Ocelot logo on the front, making it easily recognizable.

Although the engine model of the car is currently unknown, it has a six-speed transmission box that spins the car's rear wheels. According to the game files, the Ocelot Jackal’s default top speed is 88.55 mph or 142.50 km/h. However, if you purchased the car before the GTA Online June 2023 DLC, you can customize it to increase the top speed to 113.50 mph or 182.66 km/h.

This makes it one of the best getaway cars in the game. Data miners have also reported that the Ocelot Jackal can go 0-60 mph in just 6.1 seconds.

The GTA 6 leaks showed several current vehicles returning in the upcoming game. While their inclusion in the game's final version is yet to be confirmed, many OG fans also want the return of the Ocelot Jackal.

Poll : Do you own the Ocelot Jackal in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes