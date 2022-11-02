Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online can be an unforgiving world when competing in the public lobby. There are players constantly looking to foil heists and supply. In a recently posted video, a player completes the job of delivering an agent safely to a hospital, after which the agent is killed but the mission is completed anyway.

This could have gone completely wrong had the mission failed, but thankfully it ended successfully and the player was rewarded. There were plenty of mixed reactions to the unexpected ending.

GTA Online mission ends in a rather funny way, despite the chance of a mess up

The above video posted by Redditor u/Spran02 on Reddit's subreddit page "r/gtaonline" has caught the attention of many GTA players. The video shows the player completing the "Extraction" mission, which is part of the Operation Paper Trail mission strand. The mission requires players to search and take Agent Johnson to the hospital in order to complete the mission.

Players go searching for Agent Johnson in his garage, then look for clues and finally locate and take her to the IAA Headquarters post which, following the agent's instructions, she is to be taken to the hospital. The entire mission can either be completed solo or with three others and is an interesting mission strand.

In a video posted by the player on Reddit, the GTA Online player can be seen taking the agent to the hospital to complete the mission, following a stunt jump that's also perfectly executed. The player gets to the hospital safely and the agent gets out of the car, which is where the mission ends, rewarding the player.

In this case, a random player can be seen driving a car at full speed and smashing the agent as soon as she gets down to enter the hospital. It all happens in a split second, and the mission ends just as the agent gets smashed into the wall. Thankfully, since the mission ended successfully, the player also gets rewarded.

Mixed reactions by other players

The video posted above brought out hilarious surprising reactions from a whole lot of other GTA Online players who commented on it.

Operation Paper Trail

The mission shown in the video is part of a series of GTA Online missions titled Operation Paper Trail. There are a total of six missions in the series, with each of them being given to players after they're hired as IAA operatives to investigate the Duggan Petrochemical Family.

The six missions are mentioned below:

Intelligence - Player must reach San Andreas Avenue, and enter the mentioned apartment. Once inside, player must find and hack Mason's computer and leave. Then reach the FIB HQ and Depot and search for two pieces of hardware, and deliver them.

Counterintelligence - Player is tasked with the job of hacking into an FIB surveillance drone. Then they must reach the mentioned motel and access a laptop. They should then defuse a bomb in the back of a van and deliver it.

Extraction - Player should next head to Agent Johnson's garage, and look for clues that lead to his whereabouts. Look for the recent GPS locations and search for the agent and find her before taking her to the IAA Headquarters. Lose the cops on the way and get the instructions from the agent and take her to the hospital.

Asset Seizure - Players must search the mentioned area for the van and steal the van that contains the hardware. Deliver the van to the drop-off.

Operation Paper Trail - Players will be asked to head to the construction site and wait for ULP to give access to the drone cameras. They must find the keycard and activate the elevator. They must seize the briefcase containing the Cliffford tech, then follow Mason Duggan and kill him, pick up the briefcase and deliver it.

Cleanup - Players must access the silo next, and locate the power breaker in the control room. They must then collect and replace the fuses. Then head to the server room, connect to the servers and stay within range until the hack is completed, before finally escaping through the silo exit. Players must escape Cliffford's mercenaries and head to the IAA facility to complete the mission.

Between each mission, there will be a debrief for players explaining the upcoming task over a phone call. Completing all six missions for the first time will earn players over GTA$250,000. It's an entertaining set of quests and can be easily completed solo by beginners for a handsome payout in the end.

