GTA Online players should make sure to visit game from October 29 to 31

GTA Online players need to mark their calendars for the next few days. October 29 through October 31 will be very significant dates to play the game on.

Gamers of the title may have already noticed a significant change in weather patterns. Though Daylight seems normal, when the sun finally sets, things get really interesting. The night skies are a constant reminder that Halloween is fast approaching in GTA Online.

Players can presently take part in various Halloween modes and collect free masks. With that said, the most noticeable aspect of the last few days of this month will involve flying saucers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

GTA Online players cannot miss Halloween events from October 29-31

Players can get rare collectibles through UFO events

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Halloween weather is now active on Tunables update:- Halloween weather is now active on #GTAOnline Tunables update:- Halloween weather is now active on #GTAOnline

There is an ongoing event regarding the mysterious appearance of UFOs in the San Andreas region. Taking a picture of them will result in a cash and reputation bonus. GTA Online leaker @TezFunz2 had the following to say on the GTAForums a few weeks ago:

"October 29th, 30th and 31st will be on the 'last day' stage where tons of UFOs appear all over the city and most likely with the Halloween weather active."

If a GTA Online player took 25 pictures of a normal UFO, they will unlock all three variants of the Glow Believe Cap. However, some of these sightings only happened on specific days. If gamers have already missed their chance, they can still get UFO Boxers by the end of the month.

The most important UFO sighting will be on Day 17, which, for some reason, is split up into multiple days. @TezFunz2 says the final stages will take place from October 29 to October 31. During this time, not only can players get UFO Boxers, but they can also receive a rare alien tattoo across their backs.

Players should look for UFOs and get abducted by aliens

PLTytus @PLTytus gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls… UFO is now active between 7:30 PM and 6:30 AM, when Halloween weather is active. It can also abduct you. #GTAOnline UFO is now active between 7:30 PM and 6:30 AM, when Halloween weather is active. It can also abduct you. #GTAOnline gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls…

GTA Online players should look for UFOs in the night sky. There will be several of them from October 29 to October 31. In stark contrast to previous days, these saucers won't disappear if the gamers get too close to them.

To unlock UFO Boxers and the special back tattoo, you simply need to walk into a beam of light directly underneath a UFO. A short cutscene will be played afterwards. Subsequently, you will be teleported to a distant location. Your clothes will no longer be on you, but you will receive the rewards.

Remember, this can only be done in the evening hours. The sky will turn a dark shade of green. There will also be heavy clouds with some light rain and loud thunder. That's when you will know that Halloween has arrived.

There are only a few days left for the Halloween event

This special UFO event for GTA Online will only last until October 31. Players have three days to collect the aforementioned rare clothing items. Regardless of whether or not they qualify for the Glow Believe Cap, gamers can still get UFO Boxers, along with hard-to-find alien markings.

Players should also try taking a few pictures from the Halloween event. Something like this won't happen again until next year. So they might as well collect some exclusive souvenirs while the event is still around.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes