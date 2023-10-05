GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (October 5 to October 11)

Rockstar Games is reportedly preparing to release the first GTA Online weekly update for the month of October 2023, with several surprises in store for the playerbase. The update is expected to go live on October 5, 2023, at around 2 am PST. However, data miners from GTA Forums have already leaked the changes coming to the multiplayer game. Although Rockstar did not add any new vehicles, you can get two new Podium and Prize Ride cars.

The update is expected to last till October 11, 2023. However, readers are advised to wait for the gaming studio's official Newswire for confirmation.

Rockstar Games will add the Bravado Greenwood and Pfister Neon as Podium and Prize Ride rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the October 5 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

According to the leaked reports, Rockstar Games will add the Bravado Greenwood as a Podium car inside The Diamond Casino & Resort this week. It is a muscle car in GTA Online that usually costs $1.4 million. However, this week, you can win it for free by spinning the Lucky Wheel inside the Casino premises.

However, Rockstar Games offers 19 other rewards in the Lucky Wheel, and there is only a 5% chance of winning the Podium car. Nonetheless, expert players are often seen using the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to collect free cars every week.

Players should also note that there is enough time to win the Bravado Greenwood. If you don’t win it on the first attempt, you can retry your luck after 24 real-life hours. The process can be repeated until the next weekly update arrives.

While the Podium vehicle takes only one day to be won, Rockstar Games has also added a new Prize Ride car to the Los Santos Car Meet that requires three days of grinding. You can win the Pfister Neon sports car by finishing in the top two positions in Los Santos Car Meet Series races for three days in a row.

Features of the Bravado Greenwood and the Pfister Neon

The Bravado Greenwood is an Imani Tech-supported car that can be equipped with Armor Plating, Remote Control Unit, Slick Mines, and a Missile Lock-On Jammer that increases the car's durability. It can withstand up to 12 homing missile strikes.

The Pfister Neon is one of the fastest race cars in the game. It is based on the real-life Porsche Taycan and has a stylish aerodynamic look. When fully upgraded, it can attain a top speed of 114.00 mph or 183.46 km/h. Many Porsche fans seem to want this car when GTA 6 releases.

