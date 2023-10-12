GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (October 12 to October 18)

Rockstar Games is rumored to release a new GTA Online weekly update today, on October 12, 2023, continuing the Halloween celebrations. While the update and its changes usually go live at around 2 am PST, data miners from GTA Forums already leaked several intriguing details about it. Motorheads will be happy to know that along with the two new Podium and Prize Ride cars, Rockstar will also be releasing a brand-new car.

The upcoming changes will be in effect until October 18, 2023. However, the details are yet to be confirmed by the American gaming studio.

Rockstar Games will add the Karin Futo GTX and Annis Hellion as Podium and Prize Ride rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the October 12 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

As per the leaked information, Rockstar Games will add the Karin Futo GTX as the Podium Car inside The Diamond Casino & Resort this week. It is an expensive car that usually costs between $1,192,500 to $1,590,000. However, you can get this car for free by spinning the Lucky Wheel.

It is important to note that the Lucky Wheel has a total of 20 rewards. There is only a 5% chance of winning the Podium Car, and most players find it difficult. However, you can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to get the Karin Futo GTX for free this week.

If you cannot execute the trick on the first try and win the car, you can come back again after 24 real-life hours to try your luck again. Rockstar Games allows players to spin the wheel each day after their cooldown period ends.

Expand Tweet

The Los Santos Car Meet at Popular Street is also reported to have an interesting car that was removed from the game with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. You can win the Annis Hellion equipped with the limited-time Nightmare livery for free this week. To do so, you must finish in any of the top four positions in LS Car Meet Series races for two days in a row.

Brief details about the Karin Futo GTX and Annis Hellion

The Karin Futo GTX is a prominent sports and tuner car in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86 and is mostly popular as a drift vehicle in the game. A fully upgraded Futo GTX can run at a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h.

The Annis Hellion is an off-road car based on the real-life Nissan Patrol Safari Y6 and Jeep Cherokee (XJ). The vehicle also made an appearance in the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked videos, and fans want it in the game after the GTA 6 trailer release. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 103.50 mph or 166.57 km/h.

Poll : Are you planning to get these vehicles this week? Yes No 0 votes