GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (October 19 to October 25)

Another GTA Online weekly update is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2023, and players are eager to see the new changes coming to the game. While Rockstar Games is yet to release the update officially, data miners at GTA Forums have already leaked plenty of details. According to the leaked report, the gaming studio will continue the Halloween celebrations with all previous missions and collectibles.

However, players can collect two new vehicles from the Diamond Casino Podium and LS Car Meet Prize Ride. Although the details are yet to be verified by the developer, the leaked changes are expected to go live at around 2 am PST.

Rockstar Games has added the Rune Zhaba as the Podium car and Dinka Vindicator as the Prize Ride rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the October 19 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

According to the leaked report by Spider-Vice, a renowned insider, Rockstar Games has added the Rune Zhaba as the Podium Car in Grand Theft Auto Online this week. Although it has been in the game since 2020, it is an uncommon car to see in The Diamond Casino & Resort Podium.

You can win the Rune Zhaba this week by simply spinning the Lucky Wheel. However, the wheel has 19 other rewards, and there is only a 5% chance of scoring the Podium Car. Many players can be seen using the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to collect free cars every week.

The Zhaba is also one of the costliest cars in the game, with a price tag of $2,400,000. Therefore, winning it for free this week is a great deal.

Rockstar Games also took a different approach with the Prize Ride vehicle and added the Dinka Vindicator motorcycle as the reward this week. It is an OG vehicle that has been in the multiplayer game since 2015. To win it, you must finish in the top five positions in the Los Santos Car Meet Series races for two days in a row.

The motorcycle usually costs $630,000, but you can get it for free this week.

Some details about the Rune Zhaba and Dinka Vindicator

The Rune Zhaba is an armored vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online that can withstand up to 14 homing missiles. It is also an amphibious vehicle that floats on water. Since Vice City is surrounded by water bodies, many fans want the car in the upcoming game after the GTA 6 trailer leak.

Dinka Vindicator is a two-seater motorcycle based on the real-life Honda NM4 Vultus and Honda Range Adventure. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/h, which makes it one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online.

