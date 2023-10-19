Is Ocelot Virtue still worth getting in GTA Online Halloween 2023?

The Ocelot Virtue was the center of attraction in GTA Online early this year. Rockstar Games added it to the game as part of The Last Dose chapter of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and offered it to players for free. While the Virtue was one of the best in-game cars at the time, it also received a few criticisms, with the most notable being its lack of modern features.

GTA Online has received several vehicles since then. However, the Ocelot Virtue still has a dedicated fanbase. This article briefly explains whether or not you should get the car after the game's Halloween 2023 update.

Is it worth investing money in the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online?

The simple answer is no; the Ocelot Virtue is not worth it in GTA Online right now. As of October 2023, it is not a very smart move to spend money on the vehicle. Rockstar Games has released 11 new cars in the game after the Ocelot Virtue, and a few of them are better in all aspects.

The Ocelot Virtue is an electric hypercar that comes with Imani Tech features. You can equip it with a Remote Control Unit, Missile Lock-on Jammer, Armor Plates, and Slick Proximity Mines. These features make it one of the best defensive cars in GTA Online in 2023.

However, despite being a somewhat new vehicle, the Ocelot Virtue does not have any of Hao’s Special Works (HSW) Performance upgrades or weapons. These are the most essential features in the current state of the game, and most new cars have at least one of them.

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT and Bravado Buffalo EVX are two of the most prominent cars released as part of the latest San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Even though both of them lack weapons, the combination of Imani Tech and HSW Performance Upgrades make their values higher than the Ocelot Virtue's.

Here are the top speeds of all three cars after full upgrades:

Ocelot Virtue: 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Normal): 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (HSW): 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h

Bravado Buffalo EVX (Normal): 119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h

Bravado Buffalo EVX (HSW): 144.80 mph or 233.03 km/h

It is also worth noting that The Ocelot Virtue is one of the costliest cars in GTA Online. If you do not wish to complete The Last Dose series missions, you can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for a whopping $2,980,000 base price and $2,235,000 trade price. Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players also have to spend extra upgrading the car.

Therefore, it is best to avoid the Ocelot Virtue for the time being. Many fans are expecting Rockstar Games to introduce a new variant of the car in the upcoming GTA game.

