GTA Online Podium and Prize cars released (April 6 to April 12, 2023)

With the start of the new month, Rockstar Games released the latest GTA Online weekly update on April 6, 2023, letting players enjoy some brand new benefits this week. As such, the Grand Theft Auto community has declared this week as 'Gunrunning Week,' as the gaming studio has released several offers and discounts specifically aimed at the Bunker business.

Alongside the Annis 300R drip-feed vehicle making a delightful return, Rockstar Games has also introduced two new vehicles as the Podium and Prize Ride rewards. As usual, these will be available for a week, until April 12, 2023, and interested GTA Online players can take advantage of them at any time during this week.

Where to find the Lampadati Casco Podium Vehicle and Pfister Comet Safari Prize Ride rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Prize Ride - Comet Safari (Top 3 in LS Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Furia, Stromberg



Simeon Showroom - Nightshark, Dominator GTX, GB200, Virtue, Savestra

Rockstar Games has added the Lampadati Casco as a Podium vehicle in The Diamond Casino & Resort. This is a classic grand tourer that costs $904,400 (standard price) and $680,000 (trade price) on the Legendary Motorsport website.

To win it for free, players must go to the Diamond Casino in East Vinewood, near the Los Santos Freeway, and spin the Lucky Wheel. Unfortunately, the wheel has a total of 20 reward slots with repeating rewards, except for the Podium Vehicle, which is only available in a single slot and has a 5% chance of being won.

Nonetheless, players can use this GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to get the vehicle reward every week. The steps for this process are simple and safe for all players and will essentially guarantee the Podium Vehicle reward with a single spin. If you don't win it on your first try, you can force-stop the game with the Podium Car trick or return after 24 real-life hours to try again.

Next up, players can visit the Los Santos Car Meet to inspect the Pfister Comet Safari, which is available as a Prize Ride reward in GTA Online this week. The Car Meet is located on Popular Street in Cypress Flats. To win this vehicle for free, players must secure the top three positions in the LS Car Meet Series races for three days in a row.

More details about the Lampadati Casco and Pfister Comet Safari in GTA Online

The Lampadati Casco is based on the real-life Maserati 3500 GT and boasts a classy design in the game. It's powered by a 3.6-liter 220bhp V8 engine and a five-speed transmission. When fully upgraded, the two-seater vehicle can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph or 193.12 km/h.

The Pfister Comet Safari is a weaponized sports car in GTA Online that's based on the iconic real-life Porsche 911 930 Group B. Currently, the Legendary Motorsport website lists the vehicle for $710,000. It's powered by a flat-six engine and can hit a top speed of 120.00 mph or 193.12 km/h when fully upgraded.

