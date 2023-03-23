GTA Online Podium and Prize cars released (March 23 - March 29, 2023)

The latest GTA Online weekly update was officially released on March 23, 2023 at around 3:30 pm IST, introducing several new bonuses, discounts, and other benefits. Along with this, the popular American gaming studio has added two new vehicles to the Podium and Prize Ride rewards as well.

With each weekly update on Thursday, Rockstar Games brings new surprises for the community. The previous week's update was one of the most significant events in Grand Theft Auto Online's history, with the latest weekly update continuing with some of the existing benefits.

This article explains how GTA Online players can find the latest vehicle rewards and win them for free while they're available.

How to win the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride rewards for free after the latest weekly update in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has added the Weeny Issi Sport as the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino in Grand Theft Auto Online. The casino is located in East Vinewood, near the Los Santos Freeway. To win the Podium Vehicle, GTA Online players must head to this location and spin the Lucky Wheel.

As always, the competition is based on luck and players must try to win the Podium Vehicle from the 20 rewards available in the Lucky Wheel. To make the win a little more challenging, Rockstar Games has reduced the odds of winning the vehicle, with players having only a 5% chance of receiving the vehicle reward in GTA Online.

However, players can make use of this trick to win the vehicle reward every time. As such, it's an easy and harmless trick that works on all platforms. If you don't win it the first time, you can return after 24 real-life hours to try again.

Furthermore, GTA Online players can visit the Los Santos Car Meet to see the brand new Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored). Interested players must finish in the top two positions at the LS Car Meet Series races for two days in a row to obtain this vehicle for free.

Performance of the Weeny Issi Sport and Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored)

The Weeny Issi Sport is a two-door compact sports car that generally costs $897,000 in GTA Online. It's based on the real-life 2020 Mini Cooper GP Concept and the Mini Hatch 2018 facelift. This vehicle boasts great handling and can be used in off-road races as well. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 114.25 mph or 183.87 km/h.

The Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored) is a four-door luxury armored vehicle that's based on the real-life 2015-2017 Range Rover Sport SVR (L494). Due to its heavy armor, this vehicle has poor acceleration and mediocre handling. However, it's sturdy enough to withstand two rounds of homing missiles and RPGs. Interested players can purchase the Baller from Legendary Motorsport for $513,000.

