GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (September 21 to September 27)

Rockstar Games will reportedly continue the celebration of GTA 5’s 10th anniversary for another week and introduce some new offers and bonuses for GTA Online players. While the weekly update is yet to be released, data miners at GTA Forums have disclosed some exciting details. Unfortunately, there will be no new car releases this week. However, you can get your hands on two new Podium and Prize Ride cars.

The update is expected to go live on September 21, 2023, at around 2 AM PST and will be in effect till September 27, 2023.

Rockstar Games will add the Grotti Stinger and Truffade Nero as Podium and Prize Ride rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the September 21 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

According to Spider-Vice, a renowned data miner, Rockstar Games will add the OG Grotti Stinger as a Podium Reward this week in Grand Theft Auto Online. While it was removed from the in-game stores after the June 2023 DLC, you can acquire it again from the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Winning this one-time reward can be a little difficult as the Lucky Wheel has 19 other rewards with only a 5% chance of getting the vehicle. However, expert players can be seen using the GTA Online Podium car-winning trick to ensure their victory every time. It is a harmless trick that you can also use to get the Stinger this week.

However, if you take the straight path and do not win the car on the first try, you can return after 24 real-life hours to retry your luck again.

Additionally, race enthusiasts can also check out the Truffade Nero Prize Ride car inside the Los Santos Car Meet premises. To win the supercar in GTA Online, you must finish in the top five positions in the LS Car Meet Series races for three days in a row.

The challenge is a bit tough, and players are advised to complete it as soon as possible to get the Truffade Nero.

Brief details about the Grotti Stinger and Truffade Nero

The Grotti Stinger is a sports classics car with elegant looks. It is based on the real-life Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder and Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. You can also add or remove the roof of the in-game car inside any vehicle workshop. It can reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) with full upgrades.

The Truffade Nero is based on the real-life Bugatti Chiron. It is one of the fastest cars in the game, with a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h). It is a popular car in the current game, and fans also want to see it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

