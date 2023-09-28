GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (September 28 to October 4)

Rockstar Games is all set to release a new GTA Online weekly update celebrating the game’s 10th anniversary. The event update is anticipated to go live on September 28, 2023, at around 2 am. PST. However, data miners in the GTA Forums have already leaked plenty of details about the upcoming gameplay changes. While the studio will not release any new vehicles this week, you can get two new Podium and Prize Ride cars for free.

These vehicles, along with all other anniversary-related souvenirs, will be available in the multiplayer game until October 4, 2023.

Rockstar Games will add the Maibatsu Penumbra FF as the Podium car and the Ubermacht Sentinel Classic as the Prize Ride reward in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the September 28 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

The details about the vehicles were leaked by Spider-Vice, a renowned data miner, who stated that Rockstar Games would add the Maibatsu Penumbra FF as the Podium car. It will be on display inside The Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood.

You can win the vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online by spinning the Lucky Wheel inside the Casino premises. However, the wheel has 19 other rewards, and you only have a 5% chance of scoring the Podium car. While most players go with the traditional way, experts can be frequently seen using the GTA Online Podium car winning trick to get the vehicle.

Moreover, you can also retry your luck after 24 real-life hours if you don’t score the car on the first try.

Spider-Vice also disclosed in their report that the gaming studio would add the Ubermacht Sentinel Classic as the Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride reward for this week in the game. Fortunately, winning the car is fairly simple this time, as you have to finish in the top five positions in the LS Car Meet Series races for two days in a row.

However, you must maintain the winning streak, as losing on the second day will reset your progress, forcing you to restart the process again.

Brief details about the Maibatsu Penumbra FF and Ubermacht Sentinel Classic

The Maibatsu Penumbra FF is a sports car in GTA Online that usually costs $1.3 million. It is a JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) car based on the real-life 2nd Generation Mitsubishi Eclipse & 2nd Generation Eagle Talon. When fully upgraded, you can propel the car to a top speed of 112.75 mph or 181.45 km/h.

The Ubermacht Sentinel Classic is a popular drift car. It also belongs to the sports class and costs $650,000. The car is based on the real-life BMW E30 M3 and has a similar boxy design. After the GTA 6 announcement leak, many drift enthusiasts are anticipating this car in the upcoming game.

