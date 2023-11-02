GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars (November 2 to November 8)

With November 2023 here, Rockstar Games has released a new weekly update in GTA Online. The Halloween special week ended on November 1, 2023, with most players expecting a Heist-special update this week. However, the studio released a regular weekly update on November 2, 2023, with two new Podium and Prize Ride cars, as well as increased money bonuses on select missions.

All the updated benefits will be available in GTA Online until November 8, 2023. You can get new cars for free during this period, although you must complete some tasks to win them. This article explains more.

Rockstar Games adds the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec as the Podium car and Gallivanter Baller ST as Prize Ride rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Surprising GTA Online players, Rockstar Games has added the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec SUV as the Podium Vehicle in The Diamond Casino & Resort. It is an expensive off-road vehicle that usually costs $1,710,000 (base price) and $1,282,500 (trade price). However, you can win it for free from the Lucky Wheel this week.

The Lucky Wheel has a total of 20 rewards, with each player having only a 5% chance of scoring the Podium Vehicle. However, you can use the GTA Online Podium Car Winning trick to win the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec during the period.

Expand Tweet

The new GTA Online weekly update heavily emphasizes Agency business and its related elements. The effects can also be seen on the Prize Ride Car, with Rockstar Games adding the Gallivanter Baller ST as the reward in the Los Santos Car Meet. You can win this car for free by securing the top four positions in the LS Car Meet Series races two days in a row.

More details about the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec and Gallivanter Baller ST

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is an armored, weaponized vehicle, and is one of the best cars to defeat griefers in GTA Online. The Patriot Mil-Spec is an upgraded version of the Mammoth Patriot. Rockstar Games also offers Imani-Tech features for it. A fully upgraded Patriot Mil-Spec can withstand up to 12 homing missiles, four sticky bombs, and 10 rounds of explosive bullets.

It can be equipped with machine guns and Slick Proximity Mines. The car can carry four players and has a decent top speed of 96.00 mph or 154.50 km/h.

Meanwhile, the Gallivanter Baller ST is a stylish and luxury SUV based on the real-life Range Rover SV Autobiography. The car handles very well on slippery and snowy surfaces.

Since the snow season will be arriving in Grand Theft Auto Online after a few weeks, it is recommended to try winning the vehicle and keeping it ready for when it is needed.

Poll : Which vehicle are you the most interested in this week? Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec Gallivanter Baller ST 0 votes