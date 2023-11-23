GTA Online's Deluxo glitch lets solo players earn lots of money

Solo players can easily earn millions in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online using the Deluxo glitch. It involves creating a secondary character, buying the Imponte Deluxo but disconnecting your internet at just the right moment to prevent any of your in-game cash from being deducted. If all goes as intended, the car should be in your garage and can then be sold for a couple of million dollars.

That said, Rockstar Games usually patches such money glitches using background updates, so it might not work for everyone. Nevertheless, let's take a closer look at the Deluxo glitch, allowing solo players to earn millions.

GTA Online solo players can earn millions via the Deluxo money glitch

A video explaining the Deluxo glitch was uploaded on YouTube by Matthew Playz on November 21, 2023. As per the video, you can buy the Imponte Deluxo in GTA Online and instantly disconnect your internet connection to avoid getting charged for the vehicle.

However, you must also have enough money to buy the Deluxo before you attempt this glitch. It is available on Warstock Cache and Carry for $5,750,000 and has a Trade Price of $4,312,500.

To start the Deluxo glitch, get into a GTA Online session and transfer all your in-game cash to your Maze Bank account. This can be done very easily through your character's smartphone. Now, access the Pause Menu, go to Online, and then Swap Character. When the game asks about quitting the session, click on OK.

Create a secondary character for this glitch (Image via YouTube/Matthew Playz)

You must now create a secondary character. If you already have a secondary character, delete it if you can. This is a necessary step for the money glitch. Upon creating a new secondary character, copy your primary character's rank over to the new one when the game asks.

Doing this allows your primary and secondary characters to have a shared Maze Bank account. After saving the new character, load into an Invite Only session as it, and using the in-game smartphone, go to Warstock Cache and Carry and access Imponte Deluxo's page.

Buy the Deluxo from here (Image via YouTube/Matthew Playz)

Here, you must click on BUY IT NOW and disconnect your internet as soon as the website says "Purchased." The game should then display a notification about a connection error and load GTA 5 story mode. The internet can be reconnected once this notification pops up.

Reconnect your internet and click on OK (Image via YouTube/Matthew Playz)

Now, load back into an Invite Only session and click No if the game asks about altering your character's appearance. If everything goes as intended, the Imponte Deluxo should be delivered to a free garage allotted to your secondary character.

Call the Mechanic to have it delivered to your location and then sell it in a Los Santos Customs outlet for over three million dollars. The steps can be repeated to continue earning millions in GTA Online, but do keep the daily vehicle sell limit in mind.

As stated earlier, Rockstar Games patches such money glitches rather quickly, so it might not work for all players. However, the Imponte Deluxo is a pretty useful car as it can fly, float on water, and shoot Homing Missiles, so even if the glitch doesn't work, you will end up with a great ride.

Poll : Do you have enough money to afford the Imponte Deluxo? Yes No 0 votes