GTA Online's free Carnival Gifts expires soon: Check how to claim them

GTA Online celebrated the Brazilian Carnival by offering free Carnival-themed gifts. Claiming them is incredibly easy and does not require any investments or completion of specific missions, meaning all players, be it veterans or beginners, can easily acquire them. However, these free Carnival gifts are only available through February 14, 2024, and are set to expire very soon.

The Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year free gifts, which were made available recently, will also be removed with the launch of the next weekly update. Therefore, anyone interested in claiming all gifts on offer can check this article to learn how that can be done.

Log into GTA Online before February 15, 2024, to claim free Carnival gifts

The free Carnival gifts in GTA Online, that is, the Carnival Sun Dress, Carnival Bandana, Bigness Carnival Sports Tee, and the Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat, can be claimed by simply logging into the multiplayer through February 14, 2024.

Once you join any Grand Theft Auto session (Public, Invite Only, or any other), these free gifts will be added automatically to your clothing collection. They can then be accessed from the following sections in your wardrobe:

Carnival Sun Dress - Tops > Dresses

- Tops > Dresses Carnival Bandana - Masks > Neck Gaiter

- Masks > Neck Gaiter Bigness Carnival Sports Tee - Tops > Special Tops > Seasonal

- Tops > Special Tops > Seasonal Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat - Hats > Seasonal

All free carnival gifts are on offer for a limited time. (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned earlier, the free Carnival gifts will expire once the next weekly update releases. This should be around 3 am PST on February 15, 2024; hence, there isn't much time left before these items get removed.

It should also be noted that there are more free things to collect this Valentine's Day in GTA Online that will expire at the same time as the free Carnival gifts.

How to claim other free gifts offered by Rockstar Games

Log into GTA Online to claim more free gifts. (Image via Rockstar Games)

In addition to the Carnival gifts, Rockstar Games has added the following free GTA Online Valentine's Day gifts and Lunar New Year gifts:

Red Hearts Shade (Valentine's Day gift)

(Valentine's Day gift) Yellow Hearts Shade (Valentine's Day gift)

(Valentine's Day gift) Purple Hearts Shade (Valentine's Day gift)

(Valentine's Day gift) Regal Dragon Mask (Lunar New Year gift)

(Lunar New Year gift) Midnight Dragon Mask (Lunar New Year gift)

(Lunar New Year gift) Wooden Dragon Mask (Lunar New Year gift)

(Lunar New Year gift) Red Lunar New Year Dress (Lunar New Year gift)

(Lunar New Year gift) Black Lunar New Year Tee (Lunar New Year gift)

All Lunar New Year gifts in GTA Online can be claimed by logging into the multiplayer through February 14, 2024. Doing so will also reward you with $188,888, which will be credited to your in-game account within 72 hours.

The Red and Yellow Heart Shades can also be claimed by logging into the game before the next weekly update releases. However, you must take on the role of a Bodyguard to claim the Purple Heart Shades.

