How to claim free Valentine's Day gifts in GTA Online? (February 13-14)

Rockstar Games added a new set of Valentine's Day gifts in GTA Online with the multiplayer's February 8, 2024 weekly update. The best thing about these gifts is that they are absolutely free of cost. Two of them are incredibly easy to acquire, and unlocking the third requires performing a simple task. However, these Valentine's Day gifts will only be available for a limited time.

In fact, there are only a couple of days left before they get removed from the game, along with other recently introduced free gifts. For those interested, here is how to claim free Valentine's Day gifts in Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA Online guide: How to claim free Valentine's Day gifts (February 13 - 14, 2024)

Players can claim the Red Heart Shades and the Yellow Heart Shades by just logging into GTA Online. As soon as they join any session in the multiplayer, the aforementioned free Valentine's Day gifts will get unlocked and automatically be added to their collection.

Rockstar also added the Purple Heart Shades as a free Valentine's Day gift with the current GTA Online weekly update, and it can be claimed by taking on the role of a Bodyguard. This can be done from the Interaction Menu in a Public session.

The Yellow, Red, and Purple Heart Shades (Image via YouTube/CentralGamingHub)

Most importantly, it should be noted that all three of these free gifts will only be available in the game through February 14, 2024.

Once unlocked, they will be accessible in the Special Glasses section of players' wardrobes. Interestingly, there are more free gifts that can also be claimed before the next weekly update is released.

How to claim free Lunar New Year and Carnival gifts

Free Carnival gifts on offer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Just like the Red and Yellow Heart Shades, players can claim the following free Lunar New Year Dragon gifts as well as Carnival gifts by logging into Grand Theft Auto Online through February 14, 2024:

Regal Dragon Mask (Lunar New Year gift)

(Lunar New Year gift) Midnight Dragon Mask (Lunar New Year gift)

(Lunar New Year gift) Wooden Dragon Mask (Lunar New Year gift)

(Lunar New Year gift) Red Lunar New Year Dress (Lunar New Year gift)

(Lunar New Year gift) Black Lunar New Year Tee (Lunar New Year gift)

(Lunar New Year gift) Carnival Sun Dress (Carnival gift)

(Carnival gift) Carnival Bandana (Carnival gift)

(Carnival gift) Bigness Carnival Sports Tee (Carnival gift)

(Carnival gift) Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat (Carnival gift)

Additionally, logging into the multiplayer through the same date mentioned above will reward players $188,888, which will be added to their Maze Bank account within 72 hours. Since the best ways to earn money in GTA Online usually involve hard work, this is a pretty good bonus.

Besides the cosmetic items, GTA Online cars like the Albany Roosevelt can be a great fit for the Valentine's season, and it is available at a generous discount as part of the ongoing weekly update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you like this year's free Valentine's Day gifts? Yes No 0 votes