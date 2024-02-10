How to claim free Lunar New Year Dragon gifts in GTA Online? (February 10-14)

Rockstar Games added more Lunar New Year Dragon gifts in GTA Online with the multiplayer's February 8, 2024 weekly update. These gifts can be claimed for free, just like the ones that were introduced last week and do not require you to make any investments or complete missions. All that is required is logging into Grand Theft Auto Online before the next weekly update arrives.

Doing so will unlock two new cosmetic items and a sizeable monetary bonus. For those interested, here's how to claim free Lunar New Year Dragon gifts in Grand Theft Auto Online this week (February 10 - 14, 2024).

Log into GTA Online this week to claim free Lunar New Year Dragon gifts from Rockstar Games

Log into Grand Theft Auto Online anytime this week, through February 14, 2024, to claim the Regal Dragon Mask and Midnight Dragon Mask as Lunar New Year Dragon gifts. As soon as you join a multiplayer session, these free items will get unlocked and automatically be added to your collection.

To access them, head over to the wardrobe in your owned apartment and check in the Cultural section of the Masks category.

You will also be rewarded $188,888 by Rockstar Games for logging into Grand Theft Auto Online this week. The sum will be credited to your Maze Bank account within 72 hours of being claimed.

Last week's free Lunar New Year gifts (Images via Rockstar Games)

You can also get the GTA Online Lunar New Year gifts from last week by logging into the game through February 14, 2024.

For those unaware, these are the Wooden Dragon Mask, the Red Lunar New Year Dress, and the Black Lunar New Year Tee. However, this is not the end of the free gifts that can be claimed this week.

Along with the Lunar New Dragon gifts, Rockstar is giving away free Carnival gifts - the Carnival Sun Dress, Carnival Bandana, Bigness Carnival Sports Tee, and the Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat. The developers are also giving away free Valentine's gifts - the Red Heart Shades and the Yellow Heart Shades.

The free Carnival gifts available this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

These can be unlocked by just logging into the multiplayer as well, but as stated earlier, all aforementioned free gifts will only be up for grabs while the current GTA Online weekly update lasts, that is, till February 14, 2024.

Players can also claim the Purple Heart Shades this week for free; however, they must play the role of a Bodyguard in GTA Online to unlock it.

The next weekly update will introduce the Gallivanter Baller ST-D. Although this SUV will debut next week, data miners have already discovered it in the GTA Online Chop Shop update's files.

