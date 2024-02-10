5 things to invest in GTA Online this Valentine's week (February 10-14)

The GTA Online Valentine's week is here and Rockstar Games is offering amazing discounts on not just vehicles but sone some businesses as well. This means it is the perfect time to make investments worth the money and effort. While most veteran players already own these properties and vehicles, newbies often wait for these discount weeks since the prices are low.

Since Rockstar Games is offering everyone a chance to start making money in the game, it is best that players use all of their resources and invest the money into something useful during the ongoing Valentine's Week.

This article will list five things on which players can spend their money and get a good return in the game.

Arcade and 4 other things in GTA Online players should invest in this week

1) Albany Roosevelt

While the Albany Roosevelt might not be the fastest car in GTA Online, it is undoubtedly one of the rare ones players can obtain. Although Rockstar Games has removed it from the in-game stores, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers a great chance to get your hands on it.

To make things merrier, players don't have to pay the full price of $982,000 as the Sports Classics car is available at a 30% discount. Its design is based on the Cadillac Town Sedan, making it classy and elegant. With the various available customization options, it is pretty easy to make it even more eye-catching than it already is.

2) Arcade

Several veteran players consider the GTA Online Arcade a great option among the several ways to make money in the game. On top of making passive money, it offers some impressive upgrades and features that make it a worthy investment during the ongoing Valentine's Week. However, one usually must pay anywhere from $1,235,000 to $4,082,500 to own this property.

Since the Arcade and its upgrades/modifications are available at a 30% discount, players shouldn't have much trouble purchasing it along with the Terminal Command Centre. This equipment will allow you to control and manage almost all your other businesses from one place.

This, along with the 10-car garage and the weapon modification/MK II upgrade station players can install, makes Arcade a worthy investment.

3) Gusenberg Sweeper

The best way to celebrate Valentine's Week in GTA Online is by dressing up in a suit while driving the Roosevelt and carrying the iconic mobster weapon: the Gusenberg Sweeper. While it generally costs $14,600, a little more than what most players are willing to pay, the ongoing weekly update is the perfect time to buy it since it is on a nice 50% discount ($7,300) at the Gun Van.

The Gusenberg Sweeper is not made for long-range combat and shines at close quarters, especially with controlled burst fire. It can light up the enemies and shoot quickly since it is an SMG. So, anyone looking for a change of weapon or wishing to carry something with a cool appearance should invest in the Sweeper.

4) Ocelot Swinger

The Ocelot Swinger is another vehicle on the list that is worth investing in this Valentine's Week in the game. While fans would have been happier if Rockstar Games offered this vehicle with the GTA Plus February 2024 membership, the 30% discount on the original price of $909,000 is also a fine gesture.

Since Ocelot Swinger cannot be purchased from the in-game stores any longer, players must either wait for it to appear during the weekly rotation or as a client car at their Auto Shop. However, if someone already has the cash and is willing to add a Sports Classics car to their garage, they should use this opportunity.

The car not only looks fantastic but can also reach a top speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h). This complements its design, which is based on the real-life Jaguar XJ13 and Lucra LC470.

5) Lampadati Tigon

While there are tons of GTA Online cars for daily hustle, players like to treat themselves to some nice supercars once in a while. The Lampadati Tigon is one such beautiful vehicle that is sure to turn heads in the lobbies. While the developers have removed it from the in-game stores, the current Valentine's Week offers the Lampadati Tigon at a sweet 30% discount price.

This means players can obtain this amazing vehicle for just around $1.6 million instead of its original price of $2,310,000. This is an excellent price for the 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) top speed, and the incredible looks that the car shares with the real-life De Tomaso P7 and Ultima RS make it a worthy investment in the game.

