How to celebrate Valentine's Week in GTA Online: Gifts, bonuses, & more

The GTA Online Valentine's Week is here in full swing, and Rockstar Games is offering a variety of bonuses and rewards to players. This has come at the perfect time because one can also obtain free gifts as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in the game. However, the best way to celebrate Valentine's week is by taking advantage of all the double cash and RP bonuses the game offers.

While most players have already started their journey, others are confused and don't know the exact missions/game modes offering these bonuses. Well, this is no surprise because finding out all these tasks can be a little tricky.

So, this article will work as a guide for anybody looking to celebrate the week of love in online multiplayer and wishes to maximize their profits.

GTA Online is offering amazing rewards ad bonuses during Valentine's Week

The latest GTA Online weekly update rolled out on February 8, starting Valentine's Week in the game. The update offers several amazing discounts and gifts for players who log into the online multiplayer until February 14, 2024. So, the first thing you need to do is collect these free items:

Purple Heart Shades (for bodyguards)

Red Heart Shades

Yellow Heart Shades

Drinks (The Diamond Casino & Resort)

Carnival Sundress

Carnival Bandana

Bigness Carnival Sports Tee

Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat

$188,888

Regal Dragon Mask

Midnight Dragon Mask

Red Lunar New Year Dress

Wooden Dragon Mask

Black Lunar New Year Tee

Dragon Tattoos (Tattoo Shops)

On top of that, GTA Online also offers 3x cash and RP on the Shotgun Wedding and Till Death Do Us Apart Adversary Modes. This makes it the perfect time to play these missions and earn a lot of money while celebrating Valentine's week in the game. Players can also make 2x cash and RP by completing the Transform series game modes.

The new Podium vehicle, Truffade Adder, is also available in a sweet red color to match the Valentine's mood of the game. Players can try their luck by spinning the Luck Wheel at the Diamond Casino and obtaining this vehicle for free.

On top of that, the new GTA Plus February 2024 membership offers additional amazing discounts along with a free Ocelot Jugular, a four-door sports car with decent performance. This might cause more players to purchase this subscription to hasten their progress in the game.

The main reason GTA 5 broke the sales record by selling 195 million+ copies to date is the popularity of the online multiplayer mode and Rockstar Games offering good discounts and exciting events at regular intervals. The Take-Two Interactive Q3 2024 report offered more insight into this topic. The weekly updates have also kept the community invested and interested for a long time.

