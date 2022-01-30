GTA Online’s latest update affects GTA 5 with one of the most bizarre glitches

GTA Online's The Contract update brought a new patch for GTA 5 that includes an utterly bizarre glitch.

To explore this bug, a player only has to die a few frames before starting any mission with no cutscene. Afterward, they will be invisible, but they must die once more to retry the mission. Then, they must fail the mission without dying to leave. Once that's done, the player must switch to a different protagonist and then back to the previous one.

Attempting to exploit this bug with Michael will crash the game, but it's far more interesting with Franklin and Trevor. If those two protagonists try it, they will look utterly terrifying. It doesn't affect how they play the game, but it's quite the graphical glitch.

The image above shows two examples of Franklin suffering from this glitch, once by Trevor doing it (which makes Franklin low-poly), and the other by Franklin doing it.

GTA Online's recent update has introduced a brand new glitch to GTA 5

Many fans complain about GTA Online getting all of the major updates, but at least GTA 5 players have this new glitch to abuse. DarkViperAU talked about this new bug in the above video, and it's quite interesting to watch.

The beginning is simple, as he merely speaks about how the setup works. This involves the player dying on the first few frames while starting a mission with no cutscene. Using a frame limiter to achieve low FPS is helpful in this instance.

If the player sees that they're invisible, then they're setting up the glitch correctly (Image via DarkViperAU)

GTA 5 speedrunner DarkViperAU demonstrates how to perform this glitch by using Tow Truck as an example. He attaches a C4 to his vehicle, drives close to the start of the mission, and once he sees the marker on the minimap, he blows himself up.

Once he's invisible, he kills himself once more. Then, he blows up the nearby Tow Truck to fail the mission without killing himself, which allows him to leave the mission. After that, he switches to a different protagonist before switching back to Franklin.

What it looks like when Franklin glitches out in GTA 5

Perhaps Lamar won't roast his haircut anymore (Image via DarkViperAU)

Glitched Franklin looks terrifying. His model appears almost demonic, and he has no head, although he does have a floating mouth and eyeballs. Moving him anywhere stretches out his model, although it doesn't alter his physics in any way.

Killing him won't reset Franklin's appearance either. Starting a triathlon in GTA 5 seems to fix it, but his demonic look will return once more after that is finished. Likewise, any in-game cutscene that starts a mission will use his normal model, but failing the mission will bring the player back to this glitched state.

What it looks like when Trevor gets glitched in GTA 5

GTA 5 cheats won't get rid of this great look (Image via DarkViperAU)

GTA Online's latest update also allows Trevor to enjoy this glitched-out form. His transformation is similar to Franklin's atrocious appearance. Like before, Trevor can still do everything he usually can in GTA 5, even in this questionable form.

Franklin and Trevor have seen better days in GTA Online (Image via DarkViperAU)

Interestingly, performing this bug with Trevor and then transitioning to Franklin makes the latter look incredibly low-poly. Thankfully, going to a barber will fix both of them up.

