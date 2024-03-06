GTA Online's weekly sale ends soon: Everything you need to know

The latest GTA Online weekly sale is ending soon. Rockstar Games started a brand new week in Los Santos last Thursday, February 29, 2024, adding exciting new items on sale for players to leverage. Up to 40% discount can be claimed on some of the best vehicles the title offers from the likes of Karin, Annis, Dinka, Grotti, and Ocelot.

Moreover, Drift Tuning Upgrades and HSW Conversions are currently available at lower prices.

GTA Online’s in-game discounts are ending soon: A brief list of all items in the latest weekly sale

The recent GTA Online weekly event is ending on Thursday and will be shuffled with new items, kickstarting a brand new in-game event. Here’s a brief list of everything available at discounted prices till 3:00 am PST, March 7, 2024:

Ocelot Virtue (30% off) – $2,086,000 - $1,564,500

– $2,086,000 - $1,564,500 Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (40% off) – $1,428,000

– $1,428,000 Dinka Jester RR (40% off) – $1,182,000 - $886,500

– $1,182,000 - $886,500 Annis Euros (40% off) – $1,080,000 - $810,000

– $1,080,000 - $810,000 Karin Boor (40% off) – $768,000

– $768,000 HSW Conversion Costs (30% off)

(30% off) Drift Tuning Upgrades (20% off)

Weekly sale: What to buy and what to avoid? (March 6-7, 2024)

Among all the available choices, the best investment would be to buy the Itali GTO Stinger TT, the 2-seater grand touring car based on the following real-life automobiles:

Ferrari Roma – Overall visual design

– Overall visual design Ferrari Purosangue – Headlights

– Headlights Ferrari Monza SP – Front grille

– Front grille Ferrari Portofino – Side vents

– Side vents Ferrari 488 – Lower rear portion

– Lower rear portion Koenigsegg Gemera - Tail lights

- Tail lights Ferrari 599 GTO – Rear vents

As per Broughy1322, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT boasts off an excellent performance with an impressive top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) after the HSW upgrades. Additionally, it can complete one lap in just 1:02.829, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online featured in weekly sale.

It is fully compatible with Imani-Tech, allowing owners to increase the defense on this sports car. Players can obtain the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport at a discounted price of $1,428,000 for the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, players should absolutely avoid buying the Karin Boor. It’s a 2-seater civilian utility coupe that debuted in 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. While the visual presentation is inspired by the real-life Subaru BRAT (second generation), this off-road vehicle severely underperforms compared to other options on the weekly discounts.

It can only a reach a maximum speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h), making it one of the slowest cars in the title in 2024.

Given the next GTA 5 story DLC is just around the corner, this is the best time to take advantage of the last-minute weekly sale.

Also Read: GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.