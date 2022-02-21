Schyster Deviant in GTA Online: How to get it, price, stats, and more

For GTA Online fans, cars are one of the primary reasons to play the game. With so many to choose from, players are often spoilt for choice. Some gamers also regret jumping the gun on a few new vehicles from time to time, but there are a few vehicles in the game that are a sure win for any owner.

The Schyster Deviant is one such car. The Deviant was added to the game in February 2019 as a drip-fed vehicle belonging to the Arena War update. The week of its release was named after the car and was called Deviant week.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Facts about the Schyster Deviant in GTA Online

The Schyster Deviant is a two-door sporty muscle car in GTA Online that is based on a modified version of the 1972 AMC Javelin and is known as the Ringbrothers' Javelin AMX Defiant in real-life. A few elements like the taillight and grilles seem to have been inspired by the Plymouth Barracuda.

Gamers who are into realism can also equip the Negative Stripes livery in-game, which is the exact same livery seen on the Javelin AMX. Another such livery is the Arrow Gasoline, and that resembles the one on the Sunoco AMC Javelin.

How to get the Schyster Deviant in GTA Online

Gamers can get their hands on this beauty by visiting the Legendary Motorsport website and purchasing it for $512K.

“It wasn't as beautifully proportioned as the Sabre, or as fast as the Dominator, but that didn't matter - in the 70's, the real connoisseurs of muscle were all about the Deviant. Well now the dark horse is all grown up, and thanks to Team Schyster's ground-breaking remodeling this tricked-out, wild-eyed stallion is all set to put a hoof through your skull at the first opportunity.” - Legendary Motorsport

The car can be sold for 60% of its stock value plus 60% of the amount spent on customizations.

Performance and customization

The Deviant houses a single-cam V8 engine under the hood and is equipped with a 4-speed transmission. The car sports a rear-wheel-drive layout. A supercharger comes as a stock attachment in this beast for that extra air intake. The exhaust note resembles the Dominator and Imperator in GTA Online.

Being heavier than most muscle cars, the Deviant is quite planted on the road, and the oversteer is not very evident. The speedometer redlines at 174 kmph (108 mph) and has been tested by famed car fanatic Broughy1322.

Customization-wise, the Deviant lets gamers delve pretty deep. There are a bunch of visual elements like hoods, bumpers, and grilles to choose from. The most attractive choice for most players may be to equip the exposed hood to show off their supercharger.

While the Deviant isn't going to win any races or outrun any Oppressor griefers, it will definitely turn heads if customized the right way. Driving a muscle car in GTA Online is always a fun experience, with some even being capable of popping wheelies.

Edited by Danyal Arabi