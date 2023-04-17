GTA Online solo glitch allows players to merge their cars together

Car merge glitches are one of the oldest and most popular exploits in GTA Online. Despite Rockstar Games' frequent efforts to iron out these glitches, players continue to find ways to get around them and exploit the game. A YouTuber named EvadeX recently revealed a car merge glitch that allows solo players to merge their cars with any other vehicle in the game. They can also purchase it after the glitch and keep it in any of their in-game garages.

While the YouTuber demonstrated the glitch on an Xbox console, players on other platforms should be able to replicate it by following the steps and pressing the appropriate buttons.

How to do car merge glitch in GTA Online after the latest 1.66 patch update

On April 14, 2023, the YouTuber shared a video demonstrating a simple method to merge GTA Online cars. Based on the video, players must first enter and exit their Bunkers to start the glitch. After exiting, head straight to your Auto Shop business and enter the premises. While on the way, register as a CEO as it is important for the glitch to work.

Although the YouTuber did not specifically mention it earlier, players must have a client's car waiting for modification and a private car with F1 or Benny's Original Motor Works wheels inside the Auto Shop in GTA Online.

Go to the private vehicle with the aforementioned specifications and enter it. EvadeX used an Ocelot Jugular with F1 wheels and a green paint job. After entering the vehicle, call Tony and request club management work.

However, before accepting the job, the YouTuber stated that players must press the Select and spam the right D-pad button. This normally takes the vehicle to the customization area inside the Auto Shop. According to the YouTuber, players must repeatedly press it to trigger the glitch in GTA Online.

Once you've activated the glitch, a cutscene should take the car to the customization area, open the interaction menu, and automatically kick you out of the customization process (wait a few seconds to be kicked). If this occurs, you should see a 20-minute timer in the bottom right corner of the screen indicating that the Club Management Mission is now active.

Go to the client's vehicle and press right on the D-pad once to merge it with your previous vehicle.

However, to purchase it, players must wait for the timer to expire, as the game disables the purchase button during that time. Once the timer runs out, go to the merged vehicle and purchase it.

Next, save the vehicle in any of the owned garages. One can also sell it to make money in GTA Online. However, to prevent the vehicle from being deleted after quitting the game, EvadeX advised players to modify it in a garage.

