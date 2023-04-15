GTA Online Special Cargo tricks let players earn $15,000,000 quickly this week

The Special Cargo business and its involved missions offer one of the most lucrative opportunities in GTA Online, where players can buy and sell crates from warehouses. They involve purchasing cargo and storing it in crates.

Acquiring cargo in GTA Online through these missions can take time due to various factors, such as navigating to the location of the cargo, dealing with enemies or other players who may try to interfere, and traveling back to the warehouse to store the supply.

By using an amazing trick, players can potentially generate more money in less time. They can complete more these missions back-to-back without unnecessary delays. This article delves into the tricks and strategies that they can employ to maximize their earnings from Special Cargo during this special week, potentially earning up to $15,000,000 in-game currency.

GTA Online guide: How to perform the Special Cargo mission trick to earn millions in cash

This GTA Online trick involves utilizing Cargo Warehouses during this week when Rockstar Games is paying out 50% more money than normal. Players can own up to five such peroperties in the game, and during this special week, the supplies of each full warehouse can sell for over 3.1 million dollars.

This means that by successfully selling the supplies from all five properties, they can earn over 15 million dollars in total. The trick involves using efficient methods such as utilizing the Oppressor Mark II and the Terabyte, changing outfits to force a game save, setting the spawn location to the CEO Office, and utilizing technicians in the warehouses to source crates in the background.

The recommendation is to combine this money-making trick with other activities like the Cayo Perico heist and Payphone Hits from Franklin to maximize earnings during the special week.

Here's a step-by-step breakdown of this GTA Online trick:

Have at least one large Cargo Warehouse in the game. You can own up to five of these warehouses. Use the Oppressor Mark II, a flying hoverbike, which can be stored in your Terabyte, a mobile command center. Request your Terabyte in between crate sourcing missions. This can be done by calling it through the Interaction Menu. Complete a crate-sourcing mission using your Oppressor Mark II, and bring the crates back to your Warehouse. Head back to your Terabyte and start another sourcing mission from there. This will allow you to quickly initiate a new mission without wasting time traveling to and from your Warehouse. Repeat this process efficiently, using the Terabyte to request and store the oppressor Mark II and sourcing crates back-to-back.

If you don't have an Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online, you can use an alternative method:

After completing a Special Cargo source mission, immediately change your outfit through the interaction menu. Set your spawn location to your CEO office, which can be done through the interaction menu. Find a new session, preferably one that is invite-only, to minimize load times. Upon loading into the new session, you will spawn in your CEO office. From there, you can start another Special Cargo source mission. Additionally, you can use the technicians that are now available in your warehouses. They can source crates for you every 48 minutes for a cost of $7,500, which allows you to passively accumulate crates while actively doing other missions.

By using this method, you can efficiently grind Special Cargo missions back-to-back with minimal downtime between missions, maximizing your profit potential.

Players should remember to save the game periodically by changing outfits or using other methods to avoid losing progress due to potential bugs or glitches. Additionally, playing in an invite-only session or next-gen console with shorter load times can help optimize the efficiency of this money-making trick in GTA Online.

