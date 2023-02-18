GTA Online Street Dealers locations for today (February 17, 2023)

There are three different Street Dealers in GTA Online, and their locations for February 17, 2023, have already been revealed. This new feature will spawn three of these NPCs in different areas daily. The following information is solely for February 17, 2023.

GTA Online players can sell the following items to these NPCs:

A*id

W**d

C*caine

M*th

You need an A*id Lab to sell A*id and the relevant MC Businesses to create these products. No Sell Mission is involved when dealing with these NPCs.

Where to find the Street Dealers' location in GTA Online on February 17, 2023?

This is where all three of these NPCs are on February 17, 2023 (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Two Street Dealers are in Los Santos, while the last one is way north near the end of the map. They each have different prices regarding what they'll pay you for your product. To interact with these NPCs, merely walk up to them and press the relevant button prompt shown on the top left of the screen.

If you know where to find them, you can easily sell your products to them within a few minutes. Hence, this feature can save you time compared to doing standard Sell Missions.

Location #1

The first of three NPCs to cover (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first of the three Street Dealers to cover is the westernmost one by the beach. He stands in front of a metal door in the area shown above. Here are his prices per product in GTA Online for February 17, 2023:

W**d: $4,760

$4,760 M * th: $13,575

* $13,575 C * caine: $30,700

* $30,700 A*id: $2,228

It's worth noting that you can sell ten W**d, two M*th, one C*caine, and ten A*id products to all Street Dealers. Here is the max amount of money you can earn from the one shown above:

W * d: $47,600

* $47,600 M * th: $27,150

* $27,150 C * caine: $30,700

* $30,700 A*id: $22,280

Thus, this NPC is the best option to sell W**d to.

Location #2

The second of three NPCs to cover (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second NPC to discuss is the one east of the previous location. He can be found at the BJSmith Recreational Center in Chamberlain Hills. Here is what he pays on February 17, 2023:

A * id: $4,376

* $4,376 M * th: $12,425

* $12,425 W ** d: $2,150

** $2,150 C*caine: $28,600

This is what GTA Online players would get if they sold the max units to him:

A * id: $43,760

* $43,760 M * th: $24,850

* $24,850 W * d: $21,500

* $21,500 C*caine: $28,600

There is only one more NPC to cover here.

Location #3

The final NPC to cover here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, the last one is located near the Procopio Truck Stop. Here's how much he'll pay GTA Online players per unit:

W ** d: $4,680

** $4,680 M * th: $13,725

* $13,725 C * caine: $28,800

* $28,800 A*id: $2,348

That means you could get the following amount of money for selling to him on February 17, 2023:

W ** d: $46,800

** $46,800 M * th: $27,450

* $27,450 C * caine: $28,800

* $28,800 A*id: $23,480

Interestingly, he pays less for w**d than the first NPC shown in this article. It's always advisable to check the prices before selling to the Street Dealer to get the most for your product. After all, there is no need to check up on each one since your main goal is to sell your items.

That's it for what GTA Online players should know about these Street Dealers today.

