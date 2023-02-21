GTA Online's Street Dealers have completely new locations on February 21, 2023, compared to previous days. Ergo, some players need assistance in finding them. The three general places to look for are:

Rockford Hills

Palmer-Taylor Power Station

Lago Zancudo

This guide will include a map showing off all three spots and some information about the Street Dealers' preferred items and their gangs. Just remember that the following information is solely for February 21, 2023.

Other days will feature different locations.

Where are Street Dealers located in GTA Online for February 21, 2023?

This is a map that shows off all three locations by the purple speech button icon (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The above map shows all three Street Dealers' locations in GTA Online for February 21, 2023. Players are advised to use an agile vehicle like the Oppressor Mk II to reach these areas quickly. It is worth mentioning that those who get close to any of these NPCs should see their icons appear on the map.

Generally speaking, players should look for gang members just lazing around in these areas.

Location #1

The Rockford Hills spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

Gang: Ballas

The following list is the maximum amount of money this NPC will pay for your entire inventory:

M * th: $53,100

* $53,100 W ** d: $23,500

** $23,500 C * caine: $28,900

* $28,900 A*id: $23,380

M*th is the preferred item here. Note that none of the other Street Dealers have M*th as the product they'll pay the most for on February 21, 2023. If these values aren't good enough for some players, they should check out the following NPCs instead.

Location #2

The Palmer-Taylor Power Station spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

Gang: Madrazo Cartel

The remaining two Street Dealers both prioritize A*id as the product they'll pay extra for in GTA Online. However, this NPC pays less than the one in the next section. Some players might still wish to see his prices for a full inventory, so here they are:

A * id: $43,960

* $43,960 M * th: $26,150

* $26,150 W ** d: $22,800

** $22,800 C*caine: $30,100

The main advantage of going to this Madrazo Cartel member over the upcoming Street Punk is that the former will pay more for the other three products apart from A*id. Note that the difference between the NPCs is only a few hundred to nearly two thousand dollars with a full sale, depending on the item sold to them.

Location #3

The Lago Zancudo spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

Gang: Street Punks

The final of the three Street Dealers' locations is at Lago Zancudo. GTA Online players will be looking for a generic punk here. Here's how much he'll pay for their max inventories:

A * id: $46,360

* $46,360 M * th: $25,850

* $25,850 W ** d: $21,100

** $21,100 C*caine: $28,800

Everything featured above was for February 21, 2023. Take advantage of these prices while they're still around, especially if one plans on earning some limited-time items, such as:

Camo Roses Slab Denim Jacket

Budonk-adonk! Tattoo

Painted Tiger Mask

GTA Online enthusiasts can get the Painted Tiger Mask by selling their products to these NPCs on seven separate days. Camo Roses Slab Denim Jacket only requires players to offload their items once to Street Dealers. The Budonk-adonk! Tattoo becomes available after they sell their items to these NPCs on three separate days.

Poll : 0 votes