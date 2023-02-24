GTA Online Street Dealers locations (February 23, 2023)

This GTA Online guide will cover all Street Dealers' current locations for February 23, 2023, and how much they will spend on your products. Future dates will inevitably have different spawns, so the following information is solely for February 23, 2023.

The new weekly update maintains the same rewards as the previous week. That means GTA Online players can still try to earn:

Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket

Budonk-adonk! tattoo

Painted Tiger mask

All tasks associated with these rewards must be completed by March 1, 2023. Players will receive the items in their account by March 10, 2023.

Where to find Street Dealers in GTA Online? (February 23, 2023)

These are the locations on February 23, 2023, locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The above map should clarify where GTA Online players must find these Street Dealers on February 23, 2023. These locations will no longer be relevant after the daily reset at 7 am UTC. The rewards mentioned above, like the Painted Tiger mask, require players to sell their products to these NPCs on separate days.

Hence, gamers might wish to take advantage of the above map while it's still valid. The preferred products for these NPCs are:

Weed for the one at Pleasure Pier

Meth for the one at Burton

Cocaine at Grand Senora Desert

The following images should help players find their exact locations.

Pleasure Pier location

The first location (Image via Rockstar Games)

This NPC is easy to find, especially compared to the following location. Here is how much he's willing to pay you for your products if you sell everything to him:

Weed: $29,800

$29,800 Cocaine: $21,000

$21,000 Meth: $16,900

$16,900 Acid: $14,150

Weed is the product he's willing to spend the most on, so players with a Weed Farm should take advantage of his offer.

Burton location

The second location (Image via Rockstar Games)

This Street Dealer is a bit harder to find since he's under a roof and obscured in a corner. Thankfully, anybody near one of these NPCs can find their icon on the minimap, making it a bit easier to find the one at Burton.

Here is how much he'll pay GTA Online players for max stock:

Meth: $36,800

$36,800 Cocaine: $20,700

$20,700 Weed: $15,600

$15,600 Acid: $14,650

Meth is his preferred product, with the payout being quite decent.

Grand Senora Desert location

The final location for today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, there's a Street Dealer near one of the Stash Houses in Grand Senora Desert. She's not hard to find, so the only thing left to do here is to discuss her prices:

Cocaine: $41,600

$41,600 Meth: $17,800

$17,800 Weed: $16,000

$16,000 Acid: $15,500

Cocaine is the product she'll spend the most on, suitable for players with a Cocaine Lockup. As a reminder, here is how many days you need to sell your products to Street Dealers to earn the following rewards in GTA Online:

Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket: One day

One day Budonk-adonk! tattoo: Three days

Three days Painted Tiger mask: Seven days

February 23, 2023, is just one of those days. Some GTA Online players should already be eligible for the Painted Tiger Mask.

