GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations for February 19, 2023

GTA Online Street Dealers are among the best things for in-game business owners, added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Players can sell different items to these individuals and earn some quick cash anytime they want, which is especially beneficial for those who run MC Clubs, Acid Lab, and Nightclub techs.

However, finding Street Dealers in the game can be frustrating as they can be anywhere in its open-world environment. To help players save time, this article will share the GTA Online Street Dealers’ locations for today, February 19.

All three Street Dealers’ locations in GTA Online today (February 19, 2023)

GTA Online Street Dealers can be found at the following locations today. The drug you can sell to each of them, along with the gang they belong to have been mentioned below.

1) Papa Surf, Vespucci Beach

Dealer gang - Armenian Mob

- Armenian Mob Preferred drug - Meth

2) Benefactor-Gallivanter Dealership, Downtown Vinewood

Dealer gang - Street Racers

- Street Racers Preferred drug - Meth

3) Bilingsgate Motel, Rancho

Dealer gang - The Families

- The Families Preferred drug - Meth

Once players come within 200 meters of any of these above-mentioned locations, a purple icon will appear on the map with whose help gamers can easily find the dealer they're looking for. Here are the four different kinds of products these individuals purchase in GTA Online:

Meth

Acid

Weed

Cocaine

It's worth mentioning the prices they will offer for these items will vary. The inclusion of these individuals is a neat concept that was first introduced in the Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars as part of the Drug Dealing side activity.

Everything players should know about today’s locations of GTA Online Street Dealers

1) Papa Surf, Vespucci Beach

Papa Surf is a surf shop featured in GTA Online located on the Vespucci Beach Sidewalk area in Los Santos. Its name seems to be inspired by Papa Smurf, a character from The Smurfs.

Although the location is being used by a Street Dealer today, it is completely inaccessible for players both in story mode and online games. Gamers can find a unique pink and blue BF Bifta vehicle with green wheels parked around the store.

2) Benefactor-Gallivanter Dealership, Downtown Vinewood

The Benefactor-Gallivanter Dealership is an auto shop featured in GTA Online located on the corner of Las Lagunas Boulevard and Spanish Avenue in West Vinewood. It offers both Gallivanter and Benefactor vehicles, as depicted by the window adverts.

The building's overall design and layout seem to be based on the now-closed real-life Hornburg Land Rover Jaguar dealership in West Hollywood.

3) Bilingsgate Motel, Rancho

The Bilingsgate Motel is an establishment featured in Grand Theft Auto Online that can be found on Innocence Boulevard in the Rancho area of Los Santos. It is a very cheap structure with a parking lot and an eCola vending machine. Players can find many towels on the building's small balcony, with some surfboards outside of the available rooms.

The entire establishment is based on the real-life Hyde Park Motel in South Los Angeles. Players can find a similar motel in the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas named Jefferson Motel.

It seems like the Street Dealers' feature is being tested for Rockstar's next title in Grand Theft Auto Online, along with other recently added events. If players are looking to make extra income and save time by not doing Sell Missions, they should keep an eye out for drug dealers.

