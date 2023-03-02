GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations (March 2, 2023)

Street Dealers were added in GTA Online with the February 16, 2023, update called. This is a random daily event that allows participants to make quick money by selling drug dealers their illegal produce. It involves three NPCs that can be interacted with every day, and they all purchase the same four goods. Each of them, however, has a preferred drug they will pay double for.

Each of the three Street Dealers is assigned a different spot every day, and this guide will reveal where they can be found today, March 2, 2023.

GTA Online Street Dealers can be found at Maze Bank Arena, Senora Desert, and LSIA today

Akin to the GTA Online Gun Van, Street Dealers set up shop in new discrete locations every day away from the prying eyes of the law. As of today, March 2, 2023, they can be found at the following locations:

1) Carpark, Maze Bank Arena, La Puerta

Gang - Street Punks

- Street Punks Preferred drug - Acid

2) Senora Desert Trailer Park

Gang - Hippies

- Hippies Preferred drug - Acid

3) Behind Los Santos Customs, Los Santos International Airport (LSIA)

Gang - Los Santos Triads

- Los Santos Triads Preferred drug - Acid

The video provided above can be used to mark their locations on the map.

Once they've been located, GTA Online players can sell four types of drugs to Street Dealers:

Acid

Coke

Meth

Weed

The preferred item of each dealer will be marked with a golden star next to its name and will appear at the top of the list above other drugs. Players must run one or more of the MC businesses, Nightclubs, or Acid Labs to sell products to them.

Once a dealer is in their range, a purple chat-cloud symbol will appear on the mini-map to indicate their presence nearby. As players get closer to them, an opaque circle will appear on the map, marking the zone where they can be found.

Street Dealer symbol (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Acid has the greatest potential to be the favored drug among all other options. As a result, players who own a lab that makes that item can make a lot of money by selling their daily produce to Street Dealers. The following are the chances for a drug to be the preferred item:

35% Acid

30% Weed

20% Meth

15% Coke

As also seen today, all three Street Dealers have marked Acid as their preferred item.

Fun Facts about all three Street Dealer locations for today

Maze Bank Arena

Maze Bank Arena (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Maze Bank Arena is a sports stadium in La Puerta, home to a local basketball team called Los Santos Panic. The venue makes an appearance in the mission Fame or Shame in the story mode and all Arena War missions in the online mode.

The Senora Desert Trailer Park

A trailer in the Trailer Park (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Senora Desert Trailer Park makes an appearance in the story mode's Stranger and Freaks mission, The Final Frontier. In the Online mode, it appears in multiple heists and missions.

LSIA

Los Santos International Airport (image via GTA Wiki)

The LSIA is located south of La Puerta. It is a large international airport where multiple flights take passengers in and out of the city. The area makes story mode appearances in these missions: By the Book, Eye In The Sky, Bury the Hatchet, and Legal Trouble. In the online mode, it is featured in multiple missions as well as the Prison Break heist.

A profit of $80,000 - $100,000 can easily be made daily by selling drugs to the Street Dealers in GTA Online.

