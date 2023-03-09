GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations for March 8, 2023

GTA Online's Street Dealers are once again available in three random locations in the game today. Each of these NPCs offers different prices for select drugs, and players can make some quick cash by selling their products directly to these characters without having to undertake Sell Missions separately.

However, the title doesn’t tell gamers where to look for these drug dealers, meaning they can be anywhere in GTA Online's vast open world. To help players find them, this article will share the locations of the GTA Online Street Dealers locations for today, March 8.

All three GTA Online Street Drug Dealers’ locations for today (March 8, 2023)

Today, GTA Online's Street Dealers can be found in the below-provided three locations across the Los Santos and Blaine County regions. Each of these individuals pays a higher price for their preferred item — as mentioned below — alongside their coordinates:

Street Dealer 1

Gang Leader - The Families (CGF)

Preferred Drug - Coke

Location - The first dealer can be found at the BJ Smith Recreational Center located in the Chamberlian Hills.

Street Dealer 2

Gang Leader - Street Punks

Preferred Drug - Acid

Location - The second drug dealer can be found at Broker Park in the East Vinewood region of the map.

Street Dealer 3

Gang Leader - Rednecks

Preferred Drug - Coke

Location - This individual can be found near the house in the Route 68 Approach and Joshua Road Harmony's northern corner.

Even though boosted pay is no longer available, players can still sell their products and can earn a decent amount of money in a matter of seconds. Here is an estimate of how much GTA Online's drug dealers pay with regard to different items:

Acid ($1,385 - $14,850)

Cocaine ($19,000 -$20,000)

Weed ($1,400 - $15,000)

Meth ($8,259 - $17,500)

These NPCs also pay a premium if they prefer a particular drug, which allows players to earn almost double the amount for said product. This is not the best way to earn money in GTA Online, but it is still quicker than doing Sell Missions separately.

Fascinating things to know about the locations of today's GTA Online Street Dealers (March 8, 2023)

1) BJ Smith Recreational Center at Chamberlian Hills

The B.J. Smith Recreation Center and Park are located on Carson Avenue, Chamberlain Hills, in Los Santos. As a recreational center, it features a half-pipe park, an eCola vending machine, and two basketball courts. Based on its design, the place seems to be inspired by the real-life Jim Gilliam Park in Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles.

It’s an interesting area that has been featured in some of the story missions too. Players can also find a BMX at the park’s half pipe.

2) Broker Park, East Vinewood

Broker Park is a public park in GTA Online located in East Vinewood, Los Santos. This area is mainly famous for its soccer field that can be found at its western end. Various picnic tables, a playground, a fountain, public restrooms, and a half-pipe are also available in this place. Broker Park is based on the real-life Prospect Park in Brooklyn Heights.

3) Route 68 Approach, Harmony

The Route 68 Approach is a two-lane street in GTA Online that players can find in the map's Harmony region. It begins with Route 68 and goes all the way to East Joshua Road without crossing any streets between the paths. Being a two-lane road, its only function is to connect the two streets with a faster route.

Gamers often use the Route 68 Approach while playing the game as it provides an alternate but easy way to exit or enter the major highway.

Street Dealers have proven to be one of the best drip-feed content in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It’s safe to assume that Rockstar could introduce a similar feature in GTA 6 as well.

