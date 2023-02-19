GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations (February 18, 2023)

GTA Online's latest weekly update added many new features to the game, including the Street Dealers of Los Santos. These NPCs can be found daily at three random locations on the title's map. Players can sell different kinds of drugs to them for higher prices than usual, including Acid, Meth, and more.

However, GTA Online doesn’t offer a hint about where to look for these NPCs, making it a bit frustrating to find them in the open world. To help gamers in their drug-selling hustle, this article will share all three GTA Online Street Dealer locations for today, February 18.

What are the three Street Drug Dealers in GTA Online today? (February 18, 2023)

As demonstrated in the above video, the GTA Online Street Dealers can be found in the following locations today, along with the highlighted items they are buying:

1) Decker Park, Little Seoul

Dealer Gang - Kkangpae

- Kkangpae Premium Drug - Acid

2) Eastern Motel, Harmony

Dealer Gang - Rednecks

- Rednecks Premium Drug - Acid

3) Sandy’s Gas Station, Sandy Shores

Dealer Gang - Rednecks

- Rednecks Premium Drug - Meth

A purple-colored icon appears on the map when players get within 500 meters of a Dealer's location. Since GTA Online Street Dealers only accept certain types of items, gamers should have any of the following businesses running to be eligible to make a sale:

Meth

Acid

Cocaine

Weed

Everything players should know about the GTA Online Street Dealers locations for today

1) Decker Park, Little Seoul

Decker Park is a recreational area located in the Little Seoul region of Los Santos. It's near Decker Street, San Andreas Avenue, and Vespucci Boulevard.

It is a beautifully designed grass park that connects paved pathways with shrubs and trees. The area also features various recreational activity facilities, including two basketball courts in the north and two BMX bike/skateboard ramps in the southern corner.

2) Eastern Motel, Harmony

The Eastern Motel is an establishment in GTA Online located at the intersection of Route 68 Approach and Senora Road, Blaine County. It features a large parking lot where players can usually find a lot of different vehicles. They can also spot a Health Kit in the area.

Some missions can be started here in both story mode and online games. Based on the layout and its signboard, the Eastern Motel seems to be based on the real-life Mesa Vista Motel in Raton, New Mexico.

3) Sandy’s Gas Station, Sandy Shores

Sandy’s Gas Station is located in the corner of Marina Drive and Alhambra Drive, Sandy Shores. Although it is operational, players cannot use it. They can find an Auto Shop in the area; however, it is also unavailable presently. It seems that Rockstar Games had plans for this shop to be usable.

The entire station seems to be directly inspired by the real-life Lorenzo’s Gas Station in Desert Shores, CA.

Rockstar released a lot of content this week as part of the continuing Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. The new Street Dealer concept is a replica of the Drug Dealing feature seen in Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars. If players are looking to make quick money, they should keep an eye out for dealers willing to pay more for premium items.

