GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: 5 major gameplay improvements that players should be aware of

The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online will be released today, and with it, many new gameplay improvements will also be added to the game. They are a highlight of the entire update, as fans have requested some upgrades for a long time.

After years of being continually irritated by many of the game's problems, fans are feeling cathartic thanks to these gameplay enhancements, which are sure to improve the GTA Online experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

These important GTA Online gameplay improvements are much-awaited

5) New vehicle and customizations

Low Grip Tires will be an option for all cars with access to the LS Car Meet, providing players with even more customization options when customizing automobiles at the LS Car Meet.

New Tuners cars will also be available, and Benny's Original Motor Works is expanding its capacity to work on more automobiles. While a brand-new ride is coming later this summer for those using the current generation of consoles, Hao is eager to start working on an old favorite.

Many OG cars, some of which users may already own, will have a variety of new and deeper customization choices that will give them a fresh appearance.

4) Enhancements in Invite Only sessions

GTA Online gamers will be able to conduct business in private Invite Only sessions, including Sell Missions, starting on July 26. Business owners can source and sell at their leisure or with their crew, thanks to players signing up as VIPs, CEOs, or MC presidents in Invite Only, Crew, and Friend Sessions.

By opening the Pause Menu, choosing Online, and Discovering New Sessions, those on all platforms may quickly find a new session. During open sessions, users can still sell their goods, and those who do so will get a greater high-demand bonus.

3) Boost in first-time payouts

Gamers will get a payout boost on all criminal career missions, and it won't matter if they have completed those missions before the release of this DLC. They are going will a payout boost the moment they finish any criminal career mission for the first time after the update is released.

For the new Export Mixed Goods Sell Mission, executives will receive a 3X payment. Once one of their new Warehouse staff members has received their initial shipment of Special Cargo, they may access this through their Executive Assistant.

These bonuses are given to Nightclub owners, bikers, and gunrunners as well.

2) Changes in overpowered vehicle

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II will no longer have effective homing missiles, and its countermeasures will have longer cooldowns and fewer uses. While being upgraded within the Kosatka, the Sparrow helicopter will have access to Chaff and Flare Countermeasures to make it less vulnerable to hostile fire.

Rockstar Games stated this in its Newswire article:

"We will keep an eye on player input on this update and how it affects the streets of Los Santos, just like we do with all other aspects of GTA Online."

1) Quick way to replenish health and armor

Rockstar will make getting supplies, armor, and other equipment easier, speeding up the process of regaining health in GTA Online during firefights.

This seemingly minor update will greatly impact how users approach gunfights in the game since quicker access to food and armor may essentially make or break any battle. Gamers have also been asking for this change for a long time, so it will be intriguing to see their response when the patch is out.

