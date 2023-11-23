GTA Online The Doomsday Heist Challenge ends as the GTA 6 trailer approaches

GTA Online players had been busy collecting money to reach the $100 billion goal for the Doomsday Heist Challenge, officially known as The Doomsday Scenario Challenge since November 16. The community smashed this event by collecting a whopping $500 billion in the game, and the event has ended as of November 22. Rockstar Games will now deliver a special livery for the Pegassi Zentorno as a reward for meeting the requirements.

Since the GTA 6 trailer is also approaching, fans are excited about completing these types of events and collecting new skins and liveries for the vehicles in the Online Mode. Everyone is expecting Rockstar to roll out a fantastic trailer during the early weeks of December.

This article will discuss the Doomsday Heist Challenge as well as what the players can expect from the first trailer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

The Doomsday Heist Challenge is over and players are preparing for the GTA 6 trailer

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games introduced the Doomsay Heist to GTA Online way back in 2017. It was divided into several acts, which had different payouts. While it is not the most popular heist in the game, players still love to participate in it from time to time. The last GTA Online weekly update (November 16) featured a community challenge revolving around this activity.

Now that the challenge is over and the Grand Theft Auto Online community has accumulated a total of $100 billion over the week, everyone is waiting for the first official GTA 6 trailer. Rockstar Games teased the community about it earlier this month, which hyped up the whole fan base.

A screenshot of the GTA 6 trailer announcement by Rockstar Games (Image via X/Rockstar Games)

While the players can sometimes use the GTA Online money glitches, the activities and challenges are a better way to collect cash in the game. With Rockstar handing out free skins and liveries, things are still lively in the online multiplayer. However, players have been waiting for the next addition to the Grand Theft Auto series for a long time now.

What to expect from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?

While players are not expecting Rockstar Games to reveal everything in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, everyone is hoping for a showcase of the map as well as the main characters. If the leaks are true, then the upcoming title will feature two protagonists.

Along with this, there are rumors that the game is set in Vice City, giving many hope that they might get to see Tommy Vercetti in action once again. However, Rockstar has not confirmed this information at the moment. Players are also hoping that the video game publisher will reveal the game's release date or open up the pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 soon after the trailer drops.

On top of that, the trailer might also reveal how enhanced the graphics and AI are in the upcoming game, compared to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. This will further boost the excitement amongst the players and prepare them for the eventual release.

With numerous leaks and rumors floating around the internet, it is advised that the players take any information with a grain of salt.

Poll : Do You Think The Upcoming GTA 6 Trailer Will Live Up To It's Hype? Yes, it definitely will I'm not too sure about it 0 votes