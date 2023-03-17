GTA Online The Last Dose update: Everything new for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users

The recently released GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars - The Last Dose update added several new benefits for players across all platforms. Rockstar Games released the update on Thursday, March 16, 2023, and all new features are now available in the game.

Although the majority of the benefits are the same for all, console players on the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S receive additional features in the Expanded and Enhanced versions of the game. Again, within the aforementioned consoles, the gaming studio provides varying benefits for regular players and paid subscribers.

This article contains a list of everything new that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users can find in GTA Online following The Last Dose update.

How to find the new items and changes added with the GTA Online The Last Dose update on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The Last Dose update is comparatively smaller than the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update and as a result, it brought only a few minor changes that players usually get with weekly updates in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, since it is an event week, players should prioritize collecting the items and enjoying the benefits before they are removed from the game.

The first and most important are the First Dose and Last Dose series missions. The latter is a newly added chapter in GTA Online, and both are offering double money and RP until March 29, 2023. While First Dose has six missions, Last Dose has five new missions that bring the Los Santos Drug Wars saga to a close.

The BDKD mission, which serves as The Last Dose series’ finale, rewards players with a brand new Ocelot Virtue hypercar. It is also available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport website for a starting price of $2,980,000. However, GTA+ members on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can claim this vehicle for free.

Paid subscribers can also get exclusive Jackal Racing and Ocelot Racing liveries to show off their style in the multiplayer game.

While Podium, Prize Ride, and Test Track vehicles are the same for all players, next-gen players have exclusive access to a Premium Test Ride vehicle inside the Los Santos Car Meet. The Last Dose update added the Principe Deveste Eight as the Premium Test Ride vehicle that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can access until March 22, 2023.

Similarly, the HSW Time Trial mission is also exclusive to next-gen consoles which grant players $250,000 as a reward in GTA Online. This week’s HSW Time Trial is in Textile City located in Downtown Los Santos.

The Last Dose update introduced a slew of new clothing lines for all players. These can be obtained from all clothing stores and various missions in the game. Additionally, GTA+ members receive the Gray Yeti Combat Shirt, Gray Yeti Battle Pants, and a Pink Floral Tech Demon mask for free.

These items are available from March 16, 2023 to April 12, 2023, and players can obtain them simply by logging into the game.

