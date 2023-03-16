GTA Online The Last Dose update: How to start all new missions in the game

The most recent GTA Online update has added the much-awaited Last Dose missions to the multiplayer title. Rockstar Games released the update on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at around 3:00 pm IST for all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Unlike other DLCs, The Last Dose has no downloadable update and was pushed to the game in the background. This means that players can access the missions right away without having to go through any additional steps.

However, many fans are having difficulty starting the jobs and have been complaining that these haven't been added to their games. This article will provide a brief guide on how to unlock and start all Last Dose missions in GTA Online.

How to unlock all five Last Dose missions in GTA Online after the latest update

The GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars - The Last Dose update has added five new story-based contract missions and is available to all players. However, there are certain hidden conditions that players must fulfill to gain access to these.

The first and most important requirement is to update the game to the latest patch. While the console versions of the multiplayer title received the last downloadable patch on December 13, 2022, PC players must update their game with the Security Patch update, which was released on February 1, 2023.

Installing the downloads validates GTA Online as updated, allowing them to engage in in-game activities as normal.

Following that, players must complete all six First Dose missions released with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. They are initiated with an automatic phone call from Nervous Ron.

If players have logged into the game since the DLC was released, they most likely already received a phone call at some point. To play the First Dose missions, they should go to the Freakshop, which is marked with a yellow D on the map.

After completing all six missions in the First Dose series and establishing the new Acid Lab business, they'll be able to play the Last Dose chapter. However, GTA Online players must wait for a phone call from Dax inviting them to the Freakshop. This is the most important event in the Last Dose update as it unlocks the first mission in the new series.

To receive the call, they should stay in the free roam for about 10 to 15 minutes. GTA Online players can choose to be in their apartments or on the streets during this time. However, they must refrain from engaging in any activities that may result in the blocking of contact phone calls or notifications.

Once they've received the call, the should return to the Freakshop and play the This Is an Intervention mission. Following that, they’ll chronologically unlock Unusual Suspects, FriedMind, Checking In, and BDKD missions with the last one being the finale of the entire Los Santos Drug Wars story.

