GTA Online Toundra Panthere is finally out again: Is it worth getting this time?

Sports Cars occupy a large amount of space in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's huge catalog of cars. One of the most recent additions in that category is the Toundra Panthere. Rockstar Games released the car originally in February 2023; however, it was quickly removed from the game. Fortunately, those who missed out have another chance, as it is available on the Legendary Motorsport website once again.

While it definitely looks like a must-have, the price tag suggests having a closer look at its overall performance. In this article, we will analyze if the Toundra Panthere is worth getting this time in GTA Online.

Is the Toundra Panthere worth getting this time in GTA Online?

The Toundra Panthere is a Sports Car in GTA Online based on the real-life design of Alpine A110's 2017 model. This gives it a sleek and modern look, boasting a wide front end with a compact cabin capable of seating two people at maximum. At its core is an engine that can hit a decent top speed of 122.50 mph or 197.14 km/h. This lands it at the 23rd rank in this category.

Let's take a look at some of its performance ratings on a scale of 100, as listed on Rockstar Games' official website:

Speed - 84.69

Acceleration - 86.55

Brakes - 28.00

Handling - 100.00

The aforementioned statistics cumulate for an overall rating of 74.81, which isn't bad. That said, the price tag of $2,170,000 is quite high, which its performance fails to justify.

This is because even with a top speed of 122.50 mph, there are several GTA Online cars much better than the Toundra Panthere. For instance, the Ocelot Pariah and Pfister 811 are relatively cheaper but perform just as well, if not better. Furthermore, despite scoring 100.00 in the Handling category, Toundra Panthere is prone to oversteering.

Players do have the option of enhancing its performance slightly by applying upgrades. The cost of fully upgrading the Toundra Panthere is around $414,525. Unfortunately, the impact is not as noticeable.

Here are the number of options available in some of its customization categories:

Engine upgrades - 4

Armor Upgrades - 5

Brakes - 3

Front Bumpers - 17

Rear Diffusers - 11

Exhausts - 8

Spoilers - 8

Suspension - 4

Transmission - 3

Be that as it may, even if players reinforce the car's armor to the highest degree, explosives can still easily destroy it.

Those who can afford the Toundra Panthere can get it; however, it is not worth grinding for. Instead, players can choose alternatives like the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online. It is just as fast and incredibly durable post-upgradation. Additionally, players can get it for free by completing all Last Dose missions.

