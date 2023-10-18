GTA Online UFO map location for today (October 18, 2023)

UFOs have started appearing in Los Santos and Blaine with Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's recent Halloween 2023 update. Players can take pictures of these extra-terrestrial aircraft and send them to Omega to get in-game cash and RP. This event will continue for the rest of this month, and those who manage to take pictures of UFOs every day will receive special rewards.

However, finding these alien aircraft can be a bit of a challenge since the game's map is quite big. Additionally, they are only visible between certain hours of the day. So, this article will assist players by revealing the UFO map location in GTA Online for today, October 18, 2023.

The GTA Online UFO map location for today is the Satellite Relay Station (October 18, 2023)

The Satellite Relay Station in Grand Senora Desert is the UFO map location in GTA Online for today, October 18, 2023. The following image can help in marking the exact coordinates of this location:

The UFO map location for today (Image via YouTube/ZeeRAJ Gaming)

After getting here, use the Snapmatic app on the in-game smartphone to take a picture of the UFO. Then, use the button prompt in the bottom right corner to send it to Omega. Once that is done, you will receive $15,000 cash and 1000 RP. Omega will also send you a text message after getting the UFO's image.

Send the UFO's image to Omega to get cash and RP (Image via YouTube/ZeeRAJ Gaming)

It must be noted that the UFO will only be available at this site between 10 pm and 4 am (in-game time). The time of day can be checked at the top of the screen of your GTA Online smartphone. Press the up arrow key on your keyboard or controller's D-Pad to access the device.

The Satellite Relay Station should be pretty easy to reach, although it's some distance from Los Santos. Nevertheless, using a fast vehicle can be quite beneficial. This location has also been a part of some GTA Online missions, such as The Data Breaches heist and Dish the Dirt.

Other things introduced with the Halloween 2023 update

One of the major highlights of the Halloween 2023 update is the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event. It is quite like the UFO event, but you must take pictures of ghosts instead. Completing it rewards a livery for the recently added Albany Brigham and a decent amount of cash.

Furthermore, players can encounter bewitched animals in the game's open world during the Possessed Animals event. These activities are quite interesting to participate in and keep players busy while they await a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement.

